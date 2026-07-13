‘My body was just giving up on me’: Lindy Klim opens up on her divorce

Lindy Klim is opening up about her divorce from ex-husband Adam Ellis, revealing that the stress of their crumbling marriage began showing up in her body long before she made the decision to separate.

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The model and mother-of-four appeared on Nikki Parkinson’s Divorce and Separation podcast, where she spoke candidly about the lead-up to the split – and the physical warning signs she now recognises as a turning point.

“Before the actual separation part, life was very unhappy,” Lindy said on the podcast. “The family was unhappy, there was a lot of tension in the household.”

She explained that the stress of the situation manifested physically, describing hair loss, weight loss and sleeplessness as symptoms that built up over time – and that, like many women, she initially tried to push through rather than confront what was happening.

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“Quite often, especially as women, we kind of push through and push through and think that everything’s okay,” she said. “To the point where other people are saying, ‘are you okay? What’s wrong with you? You’re looking terrible’.”

Lindy said it eventually reached a point where her body forced the issue. “My body was just falling apart,” she said. “So that, for me, was a big indicator that something needs to happen.”

Lindy and Adam split in late 2024. (Credit: Getty)

It’s a something Lindy has touched on before. Speaking to Mamamia last year, she opened up about how the relationship changed over time. When she met Adam, she was fresh out of her split from swimmer Michael Klim, and he stepped in as a steady presence for her and her kids – Stella, now 20, Rocco, 18, and Frankie, 15.

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“He was a fantastic stepfather to my kids, which was what I really needed at that time,” she told Mamamia last year, adding that his support through her divorce from Michael was what drew her to him.

The pair went on to marry and build a blended family in Bali, welcoming daughter Goldie, now 8, together. But Lindy said she’d been vulnerable when the relationship began, and that things shifted after the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

She described a dynamic that became increasingly stifling over time, telling the publication that the behaviour was hard to notice because it built so gradually – though her friends, family and body all picked up on it before she did.

It wasn’t until the borders reopened and she spent time back in Australia that she said she was able to see the relationship more clearly, eventually seeking medical support that helped her stop reacting to the pattern.

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Lindy said she tried counselling, medication and exercise before ultimately deciding to leave. She told Mamamia she gave her marriage one last chance, moving into a place with the kids and leaving the door open for several months – before something happened that she said she couldn’t forgive.

That was the moment she decided to return to Australia for good, leaving most of her belongings behind in storage.

Lindy is a proud mum of four kids. (Credit: Instagram)

“No divorce is easy, but this one was particularly difficult for a number of reasons,” a source tells Woman’s Day of the split. The insider adds that the final straw for Lindy was recognising that a change was needed for her kids’ sake, describing the environment at the time as an unhappy one.

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Lindy went on to pack up her family’s belongings and relocate back to Australia after 13 years living in Bali – a decision the source says she has no regrets about.

“Lindy is thriving again, and so are the kids,” the insider says, adding that she’s leaned on the support of family and friends through one of the toughest periods of her life, and is now firmly focused on the future.

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