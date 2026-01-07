Kathy Bates shows off 45kg weight loss transformation: “It took me years”

Kathy Bates has spent decades captivating audiences with her powerhouse performances, and now the Oscar-winning actress is drawing attention for another reason: her remarkable weight loss transformation.

The Matlock star, 77, showcased her slimmed-down figure at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday night in Santa Monica, California.

(Credit: Getty)

Kathy, who has lost an impressive 45 kilograms, appeared confident and radiant as she walked the red carpet in a sleek black pantsuit.

The actress has been open about her weight loss, explaining that while she did lose about nine kilos with the help of Ozempic – a medication prescribed to manage her Type II diabetes – the remaining 36 kilos came from long-term diet and lifestyle changes.

“There’s been a lot of talk that I just was able to do this because of Ozempic,” Kathy said in a 2024 interview with People magazine. “But I have to impress upon people out there that this was hard work for me, especially during the pandemic.”

(Credit: Getty)

Kathy has candidly shared that she once struggled with poor eating habits tied to low self-esteem.

Her turning point came after witnessing the devastating impact of diabetes on her family.

Her father and grandmother both died from the disease, and one of her sisters continues to face serious health risks.

In a more recent interview with Variety, Kathy addressed critics who downplayed her efforts.

“It took me years to do this,” she said. “When they said ‘diabetes,’ I figured out what to do to slowly, over years, to lose the weight.”

She added, “And then when Ozempic came along, I was able to lose the last 15 to 20 pounds and keep it off.”

