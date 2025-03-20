Josh Hartnett was the epitome of a Hollywood heartthrob in the early 2000s, and he has remained at the top of many people’s lists when it comes to celebrity crushes.

But the American actor has taken a step back from showbiz in recent years, in order to maintain a happy and peaceful family life.

Now, as he prepares to take on the role of Jeremy Crawford in the upcoming film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s Verity, we’re taking a closer look at his life with his wife, Tamsin Egerton.

Is Josh Hartnett still married?

Josh Hartnett met his now-wife, English actress Tamsin Egerton, on set of The Lovers in 2011, and the pair struck up a relationship the following year.

“We played husband and wife in the worst movie either of us have ever made. No offense to the director,” Hartnett said while speaking to Julia Stiles for Interview magazine in August 2024.

“We were shooting in London and both had significant others, and both realised that wasn’t going to work because we really liked each other.

“So I broke up with my girlfriend, she broke up with her boyfriend, and then after we stopped filming, we started to date.”

10 years after they first met, the duo secretly tied the knot in November 2021, and they’re still happily married today.

The pair have both taken a backseat in recent years in terms of their acting careers, and they have even moved to Surrey in England to stay out of the limelight.

“My partner is English,” he told Variety in 2020. “When we started having children, she wanted to be near her family, so we’re here a lot of the time to make that happen.

“We have a place in the States, too, and we go back and forth,” he added.

How many kids does Josh Hartnett have?

Josh and Tamsin have four children together, though the couple have kept details about their kids to a minimum.

They have never disclosed their names or birthdates, but what we do know is that they welcomed their first child, a daughter, in July 2015, their second was born in 2017 and their third in 2019.

In 2024, Josh revealed that the couple had also welcomed a fourth child at some point since 2019.

Speaking on fatherhood and his kids, Josh revealed in 2016, “Your ego just melts away when you have a new kid — your heart leaves your body, and you give it permission to walk around with someone else for a while.

“It’s really terrifying, but it’s beautiful. I love it more than anything — I wish I would’ve started earlier,” he shared on an appearance on Live with Kelly and Michael.

A look back at Josh Hartnett’s relationship history

Prior to his relationship with Tamsin, Josh Hartnett was romantically linked to many high-profile actresses and models.

He briefly dated Amanda Seyfried in 2012 after being introduced by mutual friends, and the duo made a few public outings together. It’s believed they parted ways due to their busy schedules and the difficulties associated with long-distance.

Arguably his most famous relationship was with Scarlett Johansson, with the pair meeting on the set of The Black Dahlia in 2005. Josh and Scarlett were together for nearly two years before separating in 2007, with the reason for their split being attributed to their incompatible work schedules.

He spoke about their “really painful” breakup in an interview with The Mirror in 2007, revealing that “it was difficult spending so much time apart” with their different schedules and traveling across the world for work.

“At the end of the day, we’re just ordinary people, and it didn’t work.”

