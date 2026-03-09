Jennifer Garner has been secretly texting her ex Ben Affleck! Here’s why

Jennifer Garner once famously said, “I married him and I would do it again. I would go back in time and make that decision again. I ran to him on the beach and I would do it again. You can’t have these three kids and everything we had. He’s the love of my life. What am I going to do about it?”

The moving interview with Vanity Fair was post split from ex-husband Ben Affleck in 2016.

And in recent months, friends are convinced the pair could be about to give their once great love story a second chance – and it’s all down to a series of interviews.

They married in 2005 and split in 2015. (Image: Getty)

FATED TO BE TOGETHER

Just last week the duo, both 53, were spotted enjoying a day out together in LA.

“You have to be smart about what you can and can’t handle, and I could not handle what was out there,’ she told Marie Claire UK of the furore surrounding the divorce and how she felt while raising their kids, Violet, 20, Fin, 17, Samuel, 14, alone.

“[What was in the press] was not what was hard… The actual breaking up of a family is what was hard. Losing a true partnership and friendship is what was hard,” she said at the time.

Despite their split, Jen has always remained by Ben’s side – even through his darkest moments, like driving him to rehab for the third time in 2018.

“Jen is Ben’s true anchor and always will be. They have a bond that’s more than just kids,” reveals a source.

“He credits her with saving his life [from addiction]. She had every reason to put the boot in, but instead she put the kids first and their father second, no matter how bad or out of control he got.

“Jen’s stood by him through everything, and he’s been trying to win her back since his divorce from J.Lo. It’s shocked no one that she’s still not moved in with her boyfriend John [Miller] full-time – just like Ben, she’s unable to move forward from their deep connection.”

Jen won’t move in with boyfriend John full-time. (Image: Backgrid)

SECOND CHANCES

Jen has also hinted that watching Ben back with Jennifer Lopez, 56, was far from easy.

“I was in the middle of something for a really long time, and it didn’t make sense,” she told Flaunt magazine in February.

“There was no way to talk about it, and it’s certainly not my place to talk about him or his experience,” Jen revealed.

Perhaps far more telling is how interconnected their relationship timelines have always been.

“It’s very likely J.Lo was nothing more than a rebound,” reveals our source.

“Ben tried to get back with Jen when she split from John in 2020. When she told Ben early in 2021 she was giving John another shot, that’s when he started pursuing J.Lo again like a madman.”

It’s the lack of a full commitment to John that’s given Ben a glimmer of hope.

“Jen’s not ever truly committed to John and Ben’s doing everything he can to convince her he’s a changed man – and it’s clear he’s starting to wear her down.

“She’s been gushing about him in interviews and everyone’s convinced she’s sending him secret messages.”

But how would their friends feel if they gave it another shot?

“Half think they’re star-crossed lovers who should have dealt with his insobriety instead of walking away, while the others – mostly Jen’s friends – are convinced he’ll never change his spots.

“There’s no doubt Jen will always carry a torch. In her perfect world, they didn’t ever divorce and he didn’t go off the rails. He’s the only guy she’s exchanged vows with and they built a beautiful family together.”

