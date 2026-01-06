I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not: Where Australians can watch the controversial new documentary

In the 1980s, Chevy Chase was one of the biggest comedic talents on our screens.

After getting his start on the very first season of the now-iconic television sketch show Saturday Night Live in 1975, he went on to explode into the entertainment scene, starring in romantic comedies like Foul Play in 1978 and laugh-out-loud comedies like Caddyshack in 1980 and the National Lampoon Vacation series from 1983 to 1989.

Following a bit of a break in the entertainment scene, In 2009, Chase found a significantly younger audience when he returned to television in the sitcom Community.

Chevy Chase in 2010. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for PCA)

But behind the popular films and shows, the now 82-year-old developed a very polarising reputation from decades of reported on-set tension, blunt behaviour and high-profile clashes with collaborators.

Now, in a new documentary entitled I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not, documentary filmmaker Marina Zenovich speaks to Chase and a series of Hollywood heavy-weights about the funny man’s career decline and rumoured difficult behaviour.

What is I’m Chevy Chase and you’re not about?

The I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not documentary features interviews with the 82-year-old, his family, as well as a bunch of his famous friends and collaborators. These big names include Ryan Reynolds, Goldie Hawn, Dan Aykroyd, Martin Short, Kevin Nealon and Lorne Michaels, to name a few.

The documentary goes through Chase’s career from his astronomical rise to fame on SNL, his movie career, his three marriages, drug use and accounts of his difficult reputation.

Chevy Chase on Saturday Night Live kicking off the beloved segment Weekly Update. (Photo by: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

While much of the documentary does reflect on Chase’s legacy and personal difficulties, the star does come to the table with some new revelations. Most notably, he alleges that his mother was abusive to him as a child.

The well-known drama on the set of Community was also touched on, including the moment when Chase was heckled out of the wrap party.

“There was a little bit of negativity around Chevy and the rest of the cast,” Chandrasekhar claimed, noting that Chase was often asked to film his scenes first so he could leave the set early.

“It was out in the open that Chevy Chase was a little difficult on Community, and I’m being nice. People were talking about it, enough that Dan [Harmon] did that thing at the wrap party.”

According to Chase’s daughter Caley, who attended the wrap party alongside her father and mother Jayni, Harmon grabbed a microphone and began a chant saying “f–k you Chevy”.

“I’m there. He’s showing his daughter, ‘This is the show I did.’ And we walk into ‘F**k you, Chevy’. That’s rough and mean,” Caley reflects. However, she did note that Harmon and Chase made up eventually after the incident.

Why is the Chevy Chase documentary already sparking controversy online?

Despite being released in the United States on January 1st, 2026, the documentary is already having a moment online due to one particularly inflammatory clip going viral online.

In the clip, the director Zenovich can be heard off-camera interviewing Chase and telling him that she was just trying to “figure him out”.

“No shit,” the comedy star snapped. “It’s not going to be easy for you.”

When Zenovich asked why, he responded: “You’re not bright enough. How’s that?”

Naturally, viewers online haven’t been too impressed with the star’s snappy attitude towards Zenovich.

“I’m glad she put that on the air,” commented one TikToker.

“And he wonders why he was snubbed at SNL 50,” wrote another.

The cast of Community. (Photo by Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

The documentary also sparked controversy after Chase’s former Community star Yvette Nicole Brown posted a statement to Instagram which fans took to be referring to her denial to participate in the documentary.

You see, according to Jay Chandrasekhar, a director on the sitcom series who was interviewed for the documentary, Chase’s firing on Community came about after Brown and Chase allegedly had a fight over a racially insensitive comment Chase made to Brown.

While both actors stormed out, Chandrasekhar claims that Chase refused to apologise and eventually, the incident was leaked to the press.

Ahead of the documentary’s release, Brown wanted to set the record straight.

“If I have something to say, I have NO problem saying it. I’ve never had a problem speaking up and out with my whole chest when it is warranted or I when think it will change a wayward mind or some truly disgusting behaviour,” she wrote in the caption.

“I will not be saying another word about any of this mess… again, because it is beneath me. No one else should be chiming in on MY behalf, either.”

Where can Australians watch I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not?

While I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not was released on CNN in the States, it has sadly not officially been released on Australian streaming platforms just yet.

Chevy Chase hides behind the tree in a scene from the film ‘Christmas Vacation’, 1989. (Photo by Warner Brothers/Getty Images)

Is the documentary coming to streaming in Australia?

However, as it is scheduled for release on HBO Max US on January 31, it is likely that Australia could receive the documentary on HBO Max Australia sometime in 2026.

As soon as we know for sure, we’ll let you know!

