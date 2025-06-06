Ian Thorpe reportedly robbed of $150,000 worth of personal items

Australian swimming great Ian Thorpe has reportedly been the victim of a theft, with approximately $150,000 worth of watches, jewellery, and other valuable personal items being stolen.

2GB’s Ben Fordham was first to report the news, stating, “We believe he’s in the red to the tune of $150,000. There are no details about what’s allegedly happened to Ian Thorpe. We don’t know if he’s been robbed online or in person.”

NSW Police confirmed that on 5 June 2025, “a 42-year-old man attended Paddington Police Station to report an alleged theft incident”.

They added, “Officers attached to Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command have commenced an investigation into the incident.”

“There is no further information available at this time.”

Ben claimed that Thorpe’s manager, James Erskine, was initially unaware of the robbery but when he spoke to Thorpe, he told him he went to police “to talk about an insurance job”.

Erskine later called into Ben Fordham’s show to confirm that Thorpe had been the victim of a break-in with valuables including jewellery and watches being taken from his home.

Fortunately, none of Thorpe’s Olympic medals were stolen.

“He has had some things stolen from his house — watches, jewellery, some personal items,” he said. “He called up his insurers, they said go and make a police report.”

Erskine added that Thorpe had told him there were no obvious signs of a break-in.

“I have no idea what the value is to be honest,” he said.

Thorpe moved into a luxury $2.8 million apartment in Edgecliff, Sydney, in late 2023 after selling his Woollhara townhouse.

