Inside the prison that’s made Ghislaine Maxwell “much happier”!

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former socialite turned convicted sex offender, is reportedly “much happier” after being moved to the minimum-security Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas.

Maxwell, 63, was transferred to her new home behind bars in August just days after being interviewed about her former associate, Jeffrey Epstein, by the US’s deputy attorney general, Todd Blanche.

In July, her legal team said Maxwell would be willing to tell US Congress everything she knows about the case against Epstein but only if she was granted legal protections.

This lead to speculation that President Donald Trump could pardon her – however this has been ruled out by the White House, who previously stated that “no leniency is being given or discussed”.

While it’s currently unknown why Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking, was moved from a low-security prison in Tallahassee, Florida – it’s clear from leaked emails seen by NBC that she’s enjoying her new digs.

“My situation is improved by being at Bryan,” Maxwell wrote. “The institution is run in an orderly fashion which makes for a safer more comfortable environment for all people concerned, inmates and guards alike.”

Maxwell with her long-term associate Jeffrey Epstein, US President Donald Trump and Melania Trump in February 2000. (Image: Getty)

VIP TREATMENT

Inside FPC Bryan, which houses 650 women convicted for non-violent or white collar crimes, inmates are allowed to take business and language classes, play sports, watch television.

Other notable inmates of the prison include disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, who’s currently serving an 11-year sentence for defrauding her investors, as well as former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member, Jen Shah.

According to her fellow inmates, Maxwell has been receiving special perks like late-night workouts, private showers and meals sent to her dormitory.

“I feel like I have dropped through Alice in Wonderland’s looking glass,” Maxwell told a relative. “I am much much happier here and more importantly safe.”

While Maxwell is enjoying her new home, her fellow inmates are concerned that they could be moved to a higher security prison if they mention Maxwell.

“They are even delivering her meals to her ad no inmates are allowed to prepare her meals,” an inmate told NBC News.

But despite this, Maxwell had nothing but praise for FPC Bryan.

“The food is legions better, the place is clean, the staff responsive and polite – I haven’t seen or heard the usual foul language or screaming accompanied by threats levelled at inmates by anyone,” Maxwell shared with a relative.

“I have not seen a single fight, drug deal, passed out person or naked inmate running around or several of them congregating in a shower!”

Virginia Giuffre was trafficked by Maxwell to Andrew Mountbatten Windsor when she was just 17-years-old. (Image: Getty)

HORROR AND DISGUST

The family of the late Virginia Giuffre, who was trafficked to Epstein and Andrew Mountbatten Windsor by Maxwell in the early 2000s, expressed their “horror and disgust” that Maxwell is receiving preferential treatment behind bars.

“This is the justice system failing victims right before our eyes,” they said in a statement. “The American public should be outraged by the special treatment afforded to a paedophile and a criminally charged sex offender.”

