From prosthetics to major physical transformations, Hollywood’s elite go above and beyond to secure roles on the big screen.

Advertisement

Actors like Christian Bale and Charlize Theron have made a career out of their extreme physical transformations, with Christian winning an Oscar for his role in The Fighter, in which he lost 14kg.

A great transformation turns heads, but it’s nothing without the talents of the actors

Scroll on for some of the best transformations from celebrities for a role.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.