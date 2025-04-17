From prosthetics to major physical transformations, Hollywood’s elite go above and beyond to secure roles on the big screen.
Actors like Christian Bale and Charlize Theron have made a career out of their extreme physical transformations, with Christian winning an Oscar for his role in The Fighter, in which he lost 14kg.
A great transformation turns heads, but it’s nothing without the talents of the actors
Scroll on for some of the best transformations from celebrities for a role.
Lily James as Pam Anderson
Lily James appeared as Pamela Anderson in the Hulu series Pam and Tommy.
In 2022, the actress spoke to Porter about when she had to ‘revert’ to her normal self after playing Pam.
“I hated it. It was like being stripped of all these superpowers! I’d really enjoyed the physicality and the sensuality, even down to the long fingernails. There was just so much character to hold on to — it was really thrilling.”
Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci
Jared Leto, known for his luscious locks, underwent a major transformation to play his role as Paolo Gucci in House of Gucci.
Wigs and prosthetics were used to transform the actor into a balding Paolo.
Demi Moore as Monstro Elisasue
Appearing unrecognisable in her recent film The Substance, Demi Moore was in a physical prosthetic which took up to seven hours each day to apply, along with a hunchback, long fingers and sunken facial feaures.
Charlize Theron as Aileen Wuornos
Based on the life of Aileen Wuornos, a prostitute who became a serial killer in the movie Monster, Charlize Theron gained around 14kg and shaved her eyebrows, winning her an Oscar in 2004 for Best Actress.
John Lithgow as Roger Ailes
Appearing in the film Bombshell, John Lithgow acted as Roger Ailes, with makeup artist Kazuhiro Tsuji winning the Academy Award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.
Margot Robbie as Mary Queen of Scots
In a three and a half hours a day transformation, Margot Robbie transformed into Queen Elizabeth I in her role in Mary Queen of Scots. “They’d start with a head wrap,” the Aussie actress recalled to Harper’s Bazaar. “Gelling and pinning my hair down. Then we’d do a bald cap.”
“Surprisingly, the quick part was the white make-up,” Margot added. “And the heavily drawn-on blush, eyebrows, lips.”
Sydney Sweeney as Christy Martin
Sydney Sweeney turns boxer playing Christy Martin in her biopic.
The actress has shared a transformation picture looking strong with a new hair look too.
“Over the past few months, I’ve been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman—a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring.”
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp has started production on his latest film, Day Drinker, playing an onboard guest who finds themselves entangled with a criminal figure. With a whole new hair look and outgrown beard, Johnny is unrecognisable as his new character.
Rooney Mara as Lisbeth Salander
Rooney Mara underwent a huge transformation to play Lisbeth Salander in The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo in 2011.
The actress bleached her eyebrows, had her hair chopped, and her lip, brow, nose and nipple pierced.
Anne Hathaway as Fantine
Anne Hathaway’s iconic Les Misérables role as Fantine saw the actress with her hair chopped off, with Anne sharing that a knife and razor blade were used to cut her hair to make it look more real. The actress also shared that she lost 11kg for the role.