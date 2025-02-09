Those who were lucky enough to see the Rolling Stones in all their glory in the ’70s are few and far between, but now fans have the chance to relive the glory days of rock’n’roll through some incredible photographs taken 50 years ago.

A book-binding company in Italy has uncovered 200 copies of a tome previously thought to have sold out in 2005.

The rare collector’s edition showcases incredible shots from the band’s 46-show 1975 tour of the United States.

Tickets to the concern cost just $12! (Credit: Getty)

Tour Of The Americas 75 was compiled by diarist Christopher Sykes and tour manager Peter Rudge.

Mick and his stylist Pierre Laroche. (Credit: Getty)

It comes as rumours of an upcoming Stones tour continue to mount, and the band beat a host of modern artists to take out the Best Rock Album award for their latest release, Hackney Diamonds, at last week’s Grammys.

Incredibly, the award comes 61 years after the band’s first gong in 1964!

The tour ran from June through to August 1975. (Credit: Getty)

STONES’ PAY TRIBUTE TO MARIANNE FAITHFULL

She was a superstar in her own right – a musician, a fashion icon, an artist and a trailblazer. But before that, she was the Rolling Stones’ muse and the woman who inspired some of their biggest songs including Wild Horses and You Can’t Always Get What You Want.

Last week, as news of her passing at the age of 78 broke, the Stones took to social media to pay tribute to the woman who encapsulated 1960s rock’n’roll.

Marianne and Mick in the 1960’s. (Credit: Getty)

“I am so saddened to hear of the death of Marianne Faithfull. She was so much a part of my life for so long. She was a wonderful friend, a beautiful singer and a great actress. She will always be remembered,” wrote Mick Jagger, 81, who dated Marianne between 1966 and 1970.

It was Mick and bandmate Keith Richards who co-wrote Marianne’s 1964 debut single As Tears Go By.

