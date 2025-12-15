Brooke and Jackson Warne are trying to set up their mum Simone with Coldplay’s Chris Martin

Simone Callahan couldn’t wipe the smile from her face during an overseas trip with her two eldest children, Brooke and Jackson Warne, earlier this year.

Advertisement

And we can confirm that it wasn’t just the European sunshine making her glow.

When Simone wasn’t busy taking in the sights, the 55-year-old former wife of legendary late cricketer Shane Warne joined the kids front and centre at Coldplay’s London concerts as the band continued their world tour, sharing a series of behind-the-scenes snaps on her Instagram account.

(Credit: Instagram)

“Adventures of a lifetime,” a beaming Simone captioned one carousel of images, which included a close-up of singer Chris Martin on stage looking her way.

Advertisement

“JUST LOVE”, the mum of three wrote under a separate post.

Now, some are wondering if there could be more to Simone’s presence at the sold-out shows than meets the eye.

While it’s no secret that Coldplay’s Chris, 48, was great mates with Shane – even performing a moving tribute song at his funeral in 2022 – we hear the Paradise hitmaker has since become a solid figure in Simone and the kids’ lives.

Simone has been spending more time in Chris’ home city of London recently.

Advertisement

“Chris has been looking out for them,” reveals a source.

“Whenever there’s an opportunity to see them or to have them at his shows, he makes it happen.”

The source adds that Brooke, 28, Jackson, 26, and Summer, 24, have even joked about setting their mum up with Chris since his split from his girlfriend of nearly eight years, actress Dakota Johnson.

“They’ve seen how Simone lights up when she’s around Chris so they’d love to see her finally happy again with a good bloke like him. The kids also know their dad Shane would approve.

Advertisement

“He always wanted Simone to find the happiness she deserved.”

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.