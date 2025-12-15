Brooke and Jackson Warne are trying to set up their mum Simone with Coldplay’s Chris Martin

Simone Callahan couldn’t wipe the smile from her face during an overseas trip with her two eldest children, Brooke and Jackson Warne, earlier this year.
And we can confirm that it wasn’t just the European sunshine making her glow.
When Simone wasn’t busy taking in the sights, the 55-year-old former wife of legendary late cricketer Shane Warne joined the kids front and centre at Coldplay’s London concerts as the band continued their world tour, sharing a series of behind-the-scenes snaps on her Instagram account.
“Adventures of a lifetime,” a beaming Simone captioned one carousel of images, which included a close-up of singer Chris Martin on stage looking her way.
“JUST LOVE”, the mum of three wrote under a separate post.
Now, some are wondering if there could be more to Simone’s presence at the sold-out shows than meets the eye.
While it’s no secret that Coldplay’s Chris, 48, was great mates with Shane – even performing a moving tribute song at his funeral in 2022 – we hear the Paradise hitmaker has since become a solid figure in Simone and the kids’ lives.
“Chris has been looking out for them,” reveals a source.
“Whenever there’s an opportunity to see them or to have them at his shows, he makes it happen.”
The source adds that Brooke, 28, Jackson, 26, and Summer, 24, have even joked about setting their mum up with Chris since his split from his girlfriend of nearly eight years, actress Dakota Johnson.
“They’ve seen how Simone lights up when she’s around Chris so they’d love to see her finally happy again with a good bloke like him. The kids also know their dad Shane would approve.
“He always wanted Simone to find the happiness she deserved.”