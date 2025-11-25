Joan Branson, wife of Virgin magnate Richard, dies age 80

Sir Richard Branson has taken to Instagram to announce the death of his wife, Joan Branson.

The 75-year-old Virgin Group founder shared a heartbreaking tribute to his late wife, who passed away at the age of 80.

(Credit: Instagram)

“Heartbroken to share that Joan, my wife and partner for 50 years, has passed away,” he wrote. “She was the most wonderful mum and grandmum our kids and grandkids could have ever wished for.

“She was my best friend, my rock, my guiding light, my world. Love you forever, Joan x.”

Sam, Richard and Joan’s son, also took to Instagram to pay tribute to his late mother, writing: “Mum you instantly made everyone in your presence feel like all was well with the world.

You were the kindest, most loving, warm and abundantly generous woman to walk this Earth.

“Thank you for all that you were to me, our family and to everyone who was blessed by your graceful, loving presence. I am so deeply grateful to have had the privilege of being your son and being able to call you mum.

“Words cannot express how much I will miss you and how I wish you were still here to console me about the loss of you. But somehow you are… and that is the magic of you.I love you to the moon and back.”

(Credit: Instagram)

Friends and fans flooded Richard’s post with messages of condolences, including Natalie Imbruglia, who wrote, “I’m so sorry Richard… Heartbroken… Joan.. a shining light in this world. She made everyone feel so special.. Sending so much love to you all at this difficult time.”

“So sorry for your loss. Sending you and your family so much love,” added Paris Hilton.

“I’m so sorry to hear this 💔 Thinking of you and your family,” commented Miranda Kerr.

No cause of death has been given.

(Credit: Instagram)

The couple first met in 1976 at a recording studio and married in 1989 on Necker Island. They went on to welcome three children together, Holly, Sam, and the late Clare Sarah, who passed away at four days old after being born three months prematurely.

Richard often gushed over his wife on Instagram and earlier this year shared a sweet tribute for Joan’s milestone 80th birthday.

“Thank you for being by my side through it all – the highs, the lows, and all those quiet, content and peaceful moments in between. These are the moments I cherish most with you, I love you more and more each year,” he wrote.

Richard and Joan were set to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in February next year.

