Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Celebrity Celebrity News

Priscilla Presley reveals she was “appalled” by her daughter Lisa Marie’s marriage to Michael Jackson

The couple shocked the world when they married in 1994.
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Woman's Day Logo
Loading the player...

Priscilla Presley isn’t holding back on her thoughts about late daughter Lisa Marie’s controversial marriage to Michael Jackson – in her bombshell new memoir!

Advertisement

Elvis’ ex-wife, 80, reveals she was “appalled by the marriage” between the pair, which lasted less than two years, with Lisa Marie filing for divorce in 1996.

Priscilla has revealed her true feelings towards her late daughter Lisa Marie’s marriage to Michael Jackson in her new memoir. (Credit: Getty)

“Michael wasn’t marrying Lisa Marie, he was marrying the Presley dynasty,” writes Priscilla, who says she could almost hear Elvis “sigh with relief” when the couple eventually split.

In the about-to-be-released book, Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis, Priscilla reveals she felt Michael manipulated Lisa Marie and used her as good publicity to deflect from the child molestation claims he was being accused of at the time.

Advertisement
Lisa Marie was married to Michael for less than two years before divorcing in 1996. (Credit: Getty)

Her biggest fear was Lisa Marie’s wish to start a family with Michael, and Priscilla writes that she begged her not to do so.

“Michael was a manipulative man, and I think he had his sights set on her long before she realised it,” she writes, according to The Sun.

“The childlike innocence he projected was part of his public mask.”

Advertisement
Woman's Day Logo
Woman's Day team

Woman’s Day is the iconic Australian weekly magazine filled with celebrity news, royals, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, real life stories, recipes and more. Established in 1948, Woman’s Day is committed to bringing entertainment and lifestyle news to women all over Australia, every day.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement