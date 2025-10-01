Priscilla Presley reveals she was “appalled” by her daughter Lisa Marie’s marriage to Michael Jackson

Priscilla Presley isn’t holding back on her thoughts about late daughter Lisa Marie’s controversial marriage to Michael Jackson – in her bombshell new memoir!

Elvis’ ex-wife, 80, reveals she was “appalled by the marriage” between the pair, which lasted less than two years, with Lisa Marie filing for divorce in 1996.

Priscilla has revealed her true feelings towards her late daughter Lisa Marie’s marriage to Michael Jackson in her new memoir. (Credit: Getty)

“Michael wasn’t marrying Lisa Marie, he was marrying the Presley dynasty,” writes Priscilla, who says she could almost hear Elvis “sigh with relief” when the couple eventually split.

In the about-to-be-released book, Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis, Priscilla reveals she felt Michael manipulated Lisa Marie and used her as good publicity to deflect from the child molestation claims he was being accused of at the time.

Lisa Marie was married to Michael for less than two years before divorcing in 1996. (Credit: Getty)

Her biggest fear was Lisa Marie’s wish to start a family with Michael, and Priscilla writes that she begged her not to do so.

“Michael was a manipulative man, and I think he had his sights set on her long before she realised it,” she writes, according to The Sun.

“The childlike innocence he projected was part of his public mask.”

