Pierce Brosnan is fighting for his marriage!

He’s perhaps most well-known as the suave, globetrotting James Bond in the 007 blockbuster film series. And Pierce Brosnan has left fans reeling at the prospect that he may be planning to don the black tuxedo once again in a new spin-off that’s proposed to focus on the MI6 agent in his retirement years.

And while his famed crime-fighting character may be looking to settle down, Pierce, now 72, certainly isn’t, and that has left his longtime wife Keely Shaye Smith, 62, feeling a lot more shaken than stirred.

“Keely has always been super supportive of Pierce and all his work, they’ve spent a significant time apart from each other throughout their marriage because he was always on location and she never made a fuss about it.

“But she really did think that at this stage in life he’d be ready to dial it back and spend more time with her,” a source close to the couple tells Woman’s Day.

RETURNING TO BOND

The insider adds that despite being well into his golden years, the Hollywood heartthrob still remains “fired up” over his career and thinks he’s in as good shape as ever to reprise his GoldenEye days!

“He’s reading all these scripts and even making this push to get back to playing Bond, which will be an extremely demanding role if he does get it.

“Keely is proud of him and doesn’t want to hold him back, but she’s also realistic. There’s only so long he’s going to run at this pace before he risks burning out and she worries about that a lot.

“To be honest, Keely is nervous to be without him and she just wishes he’d chill out a little more and enjoy retirement with her in their Hawaii home in Kauai, or even at their Los Angeles base in Malibu – wherever he wants to go. She just wants to be with him. But instead, he’s reading scripts and talking about where he might be shooting his next movie. It’s just a bit disappointing for her,” adds the insider.

SEXY SPY

Talking to GQ magazine last month, Pierce recalled his days of playing the sexy spy between 1995 to 2002 in seminal films such as Die Another Day, The World Is Not Enough and Tomorrow Never Dies, as some of his happiest memories.

And while he shot down rumours he’d return to the titular role in its current form – “that’s another man’s job,” he said – he added he found the possibilities of working within the 007 universe “entertaining”.

He teased further to Fox 5 News, “Well, they know where to find me if they wish me to be in a James Bond movie, sure. I think it could be great fun. Why not?”

And it’s not just 007 talks that’s keeping Pierce busy. In 2025 alone, the actor, who has appeared in more than 140 films across his 45-year career, churned out five projects.

His on and off-screen chemistry with co-star Helen Mirren sent more than a few tongues wagging in the highly praised Netflix movie The Thursday Murder Club, as well as on gangland series MobLand, with Helen sharing of their special friendship, “I would work with Pierce for the rest of my life if that would be possible.”

As if that isn’t keeping him busy enough, he’s also starring in the blockbuster Black Bag with Cate Blanchett, the boxing biopic Giant and Cliffhanger 2, the full-throttle action sequel to Sylvester Stallone’s 1993 classic.

A FULL LIFE

On top of his acting career, Pierce has also been slowly building up his reputation as an artist, releasing a collection of vases this year in collaboration with revered Berlin-based designer Stefanie Hering.

Just last year, Pierce hinted at some contention within his marriage, saying his 24-year union with Keely was “just solving one problem after the [other]”.

“Whether it’s the washing machine or how far the finances are going to go or what your dreams are…” he added.

