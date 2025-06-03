Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Celebrity News

Pierce Brosnan is rocked by allegations of an illicit Aussie liaison while he was dating his now-wife Keely Shaye Smith!

Fighting fling claims!
Nova FM listeners were treated to an A-list shock last week that’s sent one of Hollywood’s most rock-solid marriages into a tailspin.

A caller from Melbourne named Claire phoned the Late Drive With Ben, Liam & Belle show, alleging she slept with 007 legend Pierce Brosnan 30 years ago – when he had just started dating now-wife Keely Shaye Smith.

Pierce is papped walking through the streets.
Pierce has been rocked by allegations he had a dalliance with a woman in 1995 when he had just begun dating his now wife Keely. (Credit: BACKGRID)

While Claire, 55, was cagey on the details, she claimed that her fling with the now-72-year-old actor occurred in 1995 and lasted the “duration of the film” they were working on.

A quick search reveals the film in question to be The Disappearance Of Kevin Johnson – a mockumentary about the mysterious disappearance of a wealthy fictitious film producer, also starring Dudley Moore and James Coburn, that was filmed in Adelaide.

“Pierce is furious about this,” an insider says. “He’s ferocious when it comes to shielding Keely from the endless stream of trolls and gossip.”

Keely sits in a crowd holding a water bottle.
Pierce has been with his wife Keely Shaye Brosnan (nee Smith) for 30 years. (Credit: Getty)

A UNITED FRONT

The couple, who met in Mexico in 1994 and welcomed kids Dylan, 28, and Paris, 24, after their 2001 wedding, have remained tight-lipped about the allegations, but their recent cosy dinner in Malibu on May 20 confirms they’re not going  to let this get to them.

“They’ve gone through so much and will never stop fighting for each other,” adds the insider.

“Keely’s made all his dreams come true. She deserves nothing but praise and admiration but there have been times when it’s been anything but, especially all the cruel jibes over those bombshell curves  he completely worships.”

Who can forget in 2022, after the couple had just celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary, Pierce leaping to Keely’s defence after a cruel post about her body’s changes since meeting him in 1994 went viral on Facebook.

“Friends offered her surgery to reduce her weight,” he replied to the now-deleted post. “But I strongly love every curve of her body. She is the most beautiful woman in my eyes… I always seek to be worthy of her love.”

A young Keely and Pierce stand on the beach.
The pair are said to have first met at a party in Mexico in 1994. (Credit: Getty)
WON’T BE THE LAST TIME

While radio caller Claire’s claim of a months-long affair during the Australian film shoot doesn’t sit well with the star, our insider insists Pierce and Keely, 61, have weathered far worse and they won’t let this break them.

“It’s not the first time people have used Pierce to have their five minutes of fame, but when Keely is involved, it breaks his heart,” says the insider.

“Nothing is more important to him than his marriage. They’ve been rocked by cheating claims before and this won’t be the last. Pierce is considering his legal options but Keely just wants to move on. They’ve got their 24th wedding anniversary coming up in August and he’s planning to surprise her with an extra-special romantic getaway.”

