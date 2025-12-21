EXCLUSIVE: Patti & Lauren Newton spill on their Christmas plans: ‘Bert’s always with us’

Lauren Newton says Christmas “lost a bit of its sparkle” after her famous father Bert Newton died in 2021.

Advertisement

“He loved it so much and he was Mr Christmas. So it does feel like there’s a piece missing without him. But we’ve done our best to carry on and still make it special and enjoy it.”

And her mum Patti, 80, says that includes spoiling Lauren’s kids, her six grandchildren – Sam, 17, Eva, 16, Lola, 13, Monty, nine, Perla, six, and Alby, five.

“I feel like she’s compensating now for Dad not being here by going even bigger,” Lauren laughs. “It’s great. We always have a wonderful day and there are always lots of surprises. It’s a happy day.”

The pair said Bert continues to be a special part of the day. (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

Advertisement

THE GREATEST GIFT

Lauren, 46, tells Woman’s Day she makes sure she honours Bert’s memory during the celebrations too.

“I always give Mum something that involves him. Last year I had a blanket made with his face all over it. It was hilarious – so gaudy, but mum loved it. Then the year before I had a pillow done with his face on it. I like him to always be included.”

Not that they need a reminder of the beloved entertainer.

“A day would never go by without Lauren and I having some sort of discussion about something he did or some Christmas present he bought us – so he’s always with us,” Patti tells Woman’s Day.

Advertisement

“I think I’m helped a lot by having the children and Lauren so close. I feel very privileged to have so much love around me. [Lauren’s husband] Matt [Welsh] and Lauren are very generous – they always include me in things. I have my dinner with them every night.

“My son Matthew’s in America, of course, but I speak to him all the time. He rings for all the birthdays – and there are a lot of them to remember!” she laughs.

The pair say Bert’s never far from the grandkids’ thoughts either.

“We talk about him all the time. His photos are around. Alby’s five now, so he was one when Dad died, but he talks as if he’s been with him for his whole five years of life,” Lauren says of her youngest child, who was named after his famous grandfather.

Advertisement

Patti, Lauren and her five kids. (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

Lauren says it’s the little things she misses. “He’d just turn up at my house and come in and sit on the couch and crack open a diet coke and he was just so much fun to have around and I always felt supported. He was always on my side, no matter what. He adored the kids. It’s just having that positive person around that I miss so much.”

But the pair say they still feel the Aussie entertainer around.

“When we’re down by the pool, we always have ice-cream time. And Bert always made sure he was there for ice-cream time,” Patti shares. “And one day we were having ice-cream time, he’d gone by then, and we’re very into yellow butterflies – and just this huge butterfly came and landed on my back while I was handing out the ice-creams and all the kids laughed and said, ‘Oh, there’s Poppy! He’s not going to miss out on the ice-creams!’”

Advertisement

The Newtons have changed some family traditions since Bert’s passing though, like swapping out their annual Chinese meal at Silks restaurant at Crown Melbourne on Christmas Day, for lunch somewhere new.

“We went there for 25 years for Christmas. And then when Bert died, the first year we went to Silks but it wasn’t the same any more. So we thought we’d try and find something else – we haven’t found it yet. But this year we are going to the Chadstone Hotel and apparently they make the ballroom very festive and have a lovely Christmas spread.”

NEW TRADITIONS

The family will always have treasured memories of Crown Melbourne though, where they gathered for their Woman’s Day Christmas photoshoot earlier this month.

“Every year we used to go for Bert’s birthday,” says Patti. “I’d book four nights and all of us would stay there and we’d go and have dinner at Teppanyaki, so the kids know that Crown is a celebration place, so it was nice for them to be there for the shoot. They were very special times.”

Advertisement

Family holidays are a must for the Newtons, who venture down to Patti’s holiday home by the beach after Christmas every year.

That is, after they’ve helped clean up the joyful mess Christmas morning creates in Lauren’s lounge room! “It is chaotic,” Patti says of Christmas morning. “But very special.”

“I grew up with Christmas being a huge deal. My parents were very into Christmas, so it was always completely over the top and it was magical and exciting. And, on a smaller scale, we’ve tried to do the same thing for our kids,” Lauren says fondly.

“We love Christmas and we do the presents in the morning, we go out for lunch and it’s just a beautiful big day. We’re lucky that it’s just our family, so there’s no running around to relatives or anything. It will just be the nine of us this year.”

Advertisement

Come the new year, Patti’s got big plans, including putting her late mother Eunice’s home on the market.

“In her garage I had all my memorabilia from 1971 to ’73. Mum kept everything. So I’ve done huge tip runs,” says the star, who admits there’s plenty of decluttering to do in her own home in Melbourne too.

“In Bert’s office upstairs, I can hardly move because I’ve got all his memorabilia. I don’t know what I’m going to do with it all! So that’s going to be one of my biggest projects next year, to make it easier for Lauren when I go!”

STILL GOT IT!

Patti is also keen to keep acting and singing. “I’m waiting for a call from [producer] John Frost to say they’re doing Grease The Musical again!” says Patti, who toured Australia in the show in 2024.

Advertisement

“John said it’s probably the best version of Grease he’s done and he wants to do it again in a couple of years. I’ve got a great relationship with Marcia Hines, she was in the show too, we’ve sort of become best friends. And she said she’d love to do it again.

“I’ll be 83, so I might be too old. Who knows. I’ve had a hip replacement this year and I had a very good recovery – I’m walking really well. So if that’s how it continues, I should be fine!”

Patti says while she’s still “on the ball” she wants to keep working in entertainment. “If I’m going to do anything, the next few years are the time to do it before I’m too old to get up and move and do things.”

Patti admits she knows her limitations though. “I was just asked to do the celebrity version of Tipping Point, but it got cancelled, and I sat down and watched it last night and thought ‘I’m glad it got cancelled as I don’t think I could answer any of the questions,’” she laughs.

Advertisement

The mother and daughter are closer than ever. (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

And of course, then there’s doting on her grandchildren.

“They keep me young,” says Patti, who’s been busy keeping the kids entertained during school holidays making Christmas cards and craft.

“My nine year old, Monty, I’ve hardly seen these school holidays. He just packed a bag for Nan’s!” laughs Lauren. “Every night he says, ‘I’m staying at Nan’s again.’ But it’s nice for Mum.”

Advertisement

RUNS IN THE FAMILY

Monty, who appeared in Aussie film Magic Beach in January 2025, is following in the showbiz footsteps of his famous family.

“Monty clearly loves it and he’s really passionate about it and he’s so comfortable on sets, he’s actually had a lot of work this year and he’s just really thrived,” says Lauren, who admits she’s “careful” about the jobs she lets her kids do. “I think about what’s best for them, but if they’re happy and want to be a part of it, then I’m all for it.”

And Monty isn’t the only little Newton-Welsh feeling the pull of the spotlight.

“Alby did his first ever job with Monty this year, they did the Heinz baked beans commercial together and he loved it! He keeps asking, ‘When am I on TV again?’” laughs Lauren. “‘Why is Monty doing that and I’m not?’”

Advertisement

The lofty goals of her kids aside, Lauren has a simple wish for Christmas. “To all be together and healthy.”

And Patti says hers has already been granted. “I’m lucky,” she says. “I’ve got a lovely friendship group and my beautiful family who I love to the bottom of my heart. I’ve got a son, who I’ve got a good relationship with, even though I haven’t seen him for a long time.

“And I’ve got a daughter who wants to see me every second. It’s precious. And the grandchildren are just the love of my life. I’ve lived a very lucky life. And I’ve had the love of my life in Bert. I can’t wish for too much more.”

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.