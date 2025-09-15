Nadia Bartel spotted leaving bridal boutique as she reveals she’s met the man she “wants to marry”

Fans were left questioning whether Nadia Bartel was secretly engaged to her boyfriend, Peter Dugmore, after she was spotted leaving Alin Le’ Kal, a bridal store in Melbourne.

Photos of the 40-year-old leaving the luxury boutique—famous for its custom bridal gowns and evening wear—carrying a garment bag sparked speculation on Saturday.

However, she seemingly put the rumors to rest the very next day, appearing at the JW Foundation’s Starry Night event at the NGV in a sheer gown from the same brand. The event supported ToyBox Australia, an organization dedicated to helping sick and disadvantaged children.

Nadia Bartel was spotted leaving a bridal and custom gown store in Melbourne. (Credit: Mediamode )

The engagement speculation comes after Bartel told Daily Mail that Dugmore was “the one.”

“But when you meet someone that you feel like you want to marry, it’s a good feeling. We are so happy,” she previously told the publication.

Who is Nadia Bartel in a relationship with?

Bartel and Dugmore had been dating for more than two years before they made their first public appearance at the 2024 Australian Open.

“I like to be private in some things, but we’re so happy,’’ she told The Herald Sun at the time.

‘’He’s a really good person, and it’s been just over two years, we’re enjoying our time together.”

She was spotted wearing the Alin Le’kal gown the following day. (Credit: Instagram)

Peter Dugmore is a former semi-professional AFL player who transitioned into the fitness and gym equipment industry before establishing himself as a Sydney-based model.

The pair were first spotted together in Melbourne in 2022, with Bartel admitting they went on their first date after Dugmore slid into her Instagram DMs.

“I don’t usually respond to Instagram messages, and I don’t know if it was because I was feeling lonely, but I responded,” she previously told her Instagram followers.

“I really enjoyed the chats, but I never thought I’d ever see this person,” she admitted. “It was just nice to chat. I was in a good place with my mental health and I didn’t want to put myself in a position where I could be hurt again.”

Jimmy and Nadia share two children. (Credit: Getty)

Are Nadia and Jimmy Bartel still together?

Nadia was previously married to former AFL star Jimmy Bartel.

The couple began dating in 2008 and tied the knot in 2014. They have two children together: son Aston, born in 2015, and Henley, born in 2018.

Nadia and Jimmy announced their separation in August 2019, with their divorce finalised two years later, in August 2021.

