Michael Clarke’s daughter Kelsey Lee “desperate” for her dad to tie the knot with girlfriend Arabella

Michael Clarke’s daughter is apparently over the moon about her dad’s relationship.

In fact Kelsey Lee, who Michael shares with his ex-wife Kyly, is so taken by the cricketer’s girlfriend Arabella Sherborne, she hopes they walk down the aisle soon.

“Kelsey Lee is now at an age where Michael is often guided by what she thinks is best for her dad. Reportedly she recently told him, according to friends, that she really wants him to be happy and that Arabella is the person who makes her daddy smile,” a source tells Woman’s Day.

“Michael is ready to settle down especially after his disastrous relationship with Jade Yarbrough – Jasmine Stefanovic’s little sister. He knows what a quality woman Arabella is, and what he loves most about her is that she adores Kelsey Lee and is a terrific role model for his little girl.”

Michael shares Kelsey Lee with his ex-wife. Credit: Instagram.

According to our source, Arabella already loves Kelsey Lee like her “own daughter”.

“Kelsey Lee has reportedly told her dad she wants a little brother and sister — and friends have confirmed Arabella is keen to have a child with Michael to complete their little family.

“Kelsey Lee can’t wait to be a bridesmaid — bets are on Michael will propose in the coming weeks – likely during the school holidays while Kelsey Lee can play a big role in the proposal.”

The couple first started dating in May 2024 and in June this year, Michael hired Arabella as his executive assistant.

The former leasing executive has set up her own executive concierge business and is also working with some other high profile clients.

Earlier this year, Michael told the Daily Telegraph Arabella was someone who “can see Kelsey Lee’s growth stage of life that she’s at and I think as a man having good people around you is so important”.

The couple have been dating for 18 months. Credit: Instagram.

If the pair do make it down the aisle, our sources say we can guarantee the wedding will look a lot different to Michael’s 2012 wedding to Kyly.

“And you can be sure this time around the nuptials are going to be a little less over the top than the first time he tied the knot with Kelsey Lee’s mum Kyly — after their lavish celebrations back in 2012 including Kyly’s famous $29000 custom couture Alex Perry gown that took four months to create — who could forget it!

“Arabella will be a lot more low key — she won’t want anything too over the top.”

