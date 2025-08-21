Margaret Qualley is playing matchmaker with her mother Andie MacDowell and her Groundhog Day co-star Bill Murray! ‘He’d be so lucky!’

Margaret Qualley is keen to play matchmaker with her mother Andie MacDowell, and she already has one suitor in mind – Andie’s Groundhog Day co-star Bill Murray!

The Substance star, 30, appeared on The Late Night Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week when she mentioned she had run into Bill, 74, backstage, and the actor did not hold back on what it was like working with her mother in the seminal 1993 comedy.

“He’s like, ‘You know, your mum and I – we didn’t get along so good while we were making that movie,’” she recalled.

Margaret Qualley revealed on Jimmy Fallon that she wanted to set her mother Andie up with Bill Murray. (Credit: Getty)

“And he was like, ‘She took a long time to get her hair done, and she didn’t know her lines this one time,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, well, I heard a different story, sir.’”

While Bill was busy lamenting, a lightbulb went off in Margaret’s head.

“I’m putting two and two together,” she said. “He’s living in Charleston, she’s living in Charleston. They’ve got this kind of rage towards each other, but maybe he’s trying to make amends! She’s single, he’s single. They’re both crazy. Let’s get it together!” she added.

Proving that she meant business, Margaret then revealed she had even given Bill her mother’s phone number!

“And you know, if he’s got any sense at all… he’d be the luckiest guy in the world,” she added.

While Groundhog Day cemented Bill and Andie as bona fide Hollywood stars back in the 90s – rumours of on-set tension between the pair have long permeated the legacy of the film.

And in 2021, Bill confirmed it all.

Bill mentioned he had found it difficult working with Andie on set of the film Groundhog Day (Credit: Getty)

“She [Andie] drove me absolutely nuts. We were always waiting for Andie MacDowell’s hair,” he told Collider.

“I’ve thought about it many times, that I owe her a real apology because she did drive me crazy. I’m not really method, but I must have really resented the fact that she still hadn’t fallen in love with me.”

Well there’s not time like the present, Bill!

Groundhog Day turned Andie and Bill into superstars back in 1993. (Credit: Alamy)

