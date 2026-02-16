Keira Knightley’s divorce shock!

It was a tongue-in-cheek joke Keira Knightley made about divorcing her husband, James Righton, over his “OCD behaviours” last year, but in light of this week’s events, friends are now worried that the old adage – there’s many a true word spoken in jest – could be foreshadowing a shock split between the couple.

The Black Doves star, 40, sparked fears that all was not well when she made a small but significant change to her business affairs – changing her name from Keira Christina Righton to Keira Christina Knightley.

Keira Knightley and James Righton making a stylish appearance together (Credit: Getty Images)

The name change, reported by Radar, relates to documents for her performing arts company KCK Boo Ltd, which has more than $21 million in assets. It was the actress who provided the “new details”.

When approached for comment on her marital status, Keira declined to comment.

Now, rumours are swirling that her 12-year union with former Klaxons frontman James, 42, is over.

“It’s no secret Keira and James have been having some problems. She talked about it in interviews late last year,” says a source of the couple who share two children Edie, 10, and Delilah, six. “They’ve not really reconnected since their second child and things have gone downhill since then.

They looked sullen at Wimbledon in July – their last public sighting. (Credit: Getty Images)

“Keira’s frustrated. James can be very particular about things being ‘his way or the highway’ – it wouldn’t surprise any of her friends to hear she’s looking longingly at that highway.”

The couple are said to be desperately trying to keep their relationship together, “but they’re like ships passing in the night with their different careers.

“There are other issues, too. Keira wants them to consider spending a year in New York.

“She wants to do another Broadway play, but he’s got his solo career now, so her wings have been seriously clipped. Their families are going to be devastated if they split. They seemed like the most perfect couple not that long ago.”

