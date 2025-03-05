After a rocky start to her love life, Kate Hudson is ready to wed again with her partner of nine years, Danny Fujikawa.

Known for her iconic roles in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Bride Wars and more recently, Glass Onion, Kate has played the romantic on-screen and now off-screen, wedding bells will soon be ringing.

So who is Kate’s fiancé? Here is everything to know about Danny Fujikawa.

(Credit: Getty)

WHO IS DANNY FUJIKAWA?

The pair have been friends for more than a decade, with Kate sharing to People in 2020, “He makes me feel beautiful every single moment of the day, even when we have fought. I still feel loved. His devotion to the family unit makes me feel safe and confident and secure.”

Danny is the former lead singer and guitarist for rock band Chief, which he cofounded with his brother Michael Fujikawa.

In June, 2011, they played their farewell show in West Hollywood after announcing their breakup was due to “creative and personal differences.”

Two years later in 2013, Danny founded Lightwave Records.

(Credit: Getty)

HOW DID KATE HUDSON AND DANNY FUJIKAWA MEET?

Danny’s stepsisters, Erin and Sara Foster (who created Nobody Wants This) introduced the couple as shared friends 15 years before the pair realised their relationship was more.

At the time, Kate was pregnant with her first child, Ryder Robinson, whom she had with her ex-partner Chris Robinson.

In 2017, Kate shared an anniversary post to her Instagram recounting their obvious, ‘right person, wrong timing’ situation.

“The first time I met Danny I was 23 and enormously pregnant with Ryder. His step sisters are my best friends @sarafoster @erinfoster and so it goes we have been in the same circle for over a decade!

“A year ago today Danny took me on a hike and what I thought was just a hike with a family friend turned very quickly into an unexpected first date. No moves were made on this first date. In fact, it took months for him to make a first move!” her post continued.

“And as a kiss on this bridge would have been nice, the kiss a year later was so much sweeter. So on our 15th year of knowing each other we were able to open our hearts to each other to feel so much pure love and it’s been truly incredible.! ❤️Happy first date anniversary baby. #LoveThisMan 🙏 #WhatAYear“

(Credit: Getty)

DOES DANNY FUJIKAWA HAVE KIDS?

The pair welcomed their first child together, Rani Rose, on October 2, 2018,

In an interview with Byrdie in 2022, Kate shared that she might have more children with Danny.

“I’ve been having children my entire adult life. I’ve got my 4-year-old and I’ve got a kid in college. And I don’t even know if I’m done yet. You know, I don’t have that answer yet.”

The following year, Kate shared some beautiful pictures of Danny holding Rani for his 37th birthday, writing, “I’m so grateful we shacked up together, had a baby and decided to be married…when we have time to plan it.”

“People wonder what makes love last…I wonder too! I think there’s a lot of factors but this last slide has to definitely be one,” she continued, referring to a video of herself and Danny jamming to music.

“Find someone to get weird with and no, this will not be the direction of my album, this is just what happens in our house when there’s day drinking involved….😆 I love you madly @fujikawadanny HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎉.”

In 2019, Danny shared to Entertainment Tonight his praise for Kate, “I’ve seen her do things that I can’t imagine doing myself and I’m very proud of her – And I’m in awe of her for some of the things that she is able to do when she sets her mind to it.”

(Credit: Instagram)

KATE HUDSON AND DANNY FUJIKAWA WEDDING

The pair have been engaged since September 13, 2021, with Kate sharing a photo of the pair to Instagram, “Let’s go! 👰‍♀️💒🤵🏻‍♂️,” she wrote.

A year later, Kate shared to ITV’s This Morning, “I go back and forth, I go, ‘Do I really want a big wedding?’ We’re so happy. It’s not the first thing I need. I’ve been there before. I’ve got kids with three different dads. It’s not really the golden ticket — a wedding. And we also don’t know where we’re gonna do it. But it will happen.”

Recently on March 4, 2025, the 45-year-old shared on The Drew Barrymore Show, “I just don’t have the same kind of like, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to get married, and I can’t wait and I can’t wait for the party.’ It’s the opposite. I’m like, ‘OK, I have to plan it and then it’s going to cost so much money’ and it’s just a lot.”

“They never signed the contract. They’ve been engaged since I was seven,” Kate shared of her mother Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell.

“The contractual thing is tough for me. I like my freedom.”

