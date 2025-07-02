EXCLUSIVE: Judy Nunn is hitting the big screen!

Judy Nunn felt trepidation as her milestone 80th birthday approached in April.

Advertisement

But for the revered actor-turned-bestselling author, anxieties soon dissolved as she embarked on the start of an exciting new chapter of her life.

“As my 80th loomed, one of my dearest friends said bluntly, ‘You know, Jude, we’re old now – 80 is ancient,’” she tells Woman’s Day in an exclusive interview from her home overlooking the picturesque Brisbane Water on the NSW Central Coast.

“Then my hairdresser, who is significantly younger, suggested I should consider fillers and Botox. In my mind, I fell about laughing, as that’s so not me.”

Indeed, the last few months have been “exhilarating” for the acclaimed author, who made the bold decision to change publishers after three decades.

Advertisement

“It felt time for a change,” she explains. “Seventeen novels later, I’m now with HarperCollins Australia and they’ve certainly rolled out the red carpet. My next book, Pilbara, is due October 28 and they’ll tour me around Australia. I love meeting readers.”

“Adding to already exciting times, my 2019 novel Khaki Town looks set to be turned into an international TV miniseries. Queensland production company Magi Pictures, headed by Shirley Pierce and Michael Rymer, have optioned the rights and are moving forward with much enthusiasm.”

While Judy explains that a big-budget movie was initially discussed, the scope of the murder mystery – which is set in Townsville in 1942 – is so vast, it was decided it would be better captured over multiple episodes.

“I’m thrilled. All of this at 80! When I’m told I’m ancient and in need of Botox,” the literary great, whose books have, collectively, sold more than three million copies worldwide, says with a laugh.

Advertisement

Judy reveals that several of her bestsellers have been optioned previously, though nothing ever eventuated.

“This time there’s a great energy from all involved,” she enthuses. “And yes, we are talking big Hollywood stars and, of course, great Aussie actors.”

Director Michael is best known for American Horror Story and Hannibal. (Credit: Getty)

FROM PAGE TO SCREEN

AFI winner Michael, whose movies include Angel Baby and the cult classic Queen Of The Damned, along with hit US series Battlestar Galactica, American Horror Story and Hannibal, and local series Deadline Gallipoli and Picnic At Hanging Rock, is directing.

Advertisement

“Khaki Town was inspired by a true, wartime story that the government kept secret for more than 70 years. It’s set in 1942, in Townsville. Singapore had fallen, Darwin had been bombed and Australia was on the brink of being invaded by Imperial Japan,” Judy explains.

“Overnight, Townsville is transformed with the arrival of 70,000 American and Australian soldiers destined for combat. There is a mutiny. The extraordinary saga first came to light in 2012, including the fact future US president Lyndon B Johnson was sent by President Roosevelt to investigate.

“It is an incredible story… as I delved into it, I became completely engrossed.” Adds respected Hollywood TV and movie screenwriter Shirley, “I could not put Khaki Town down and immediately my head began to swirl with notions of a movie or TV miniseries.

“It’s a visual feast. Stunning tropical Queensland landscapes contrast with a military atmosphere. The fabulous ’40s fashions, plus the swing, big-band music the African American soldiers brought over.”

Advertisement

For Shirley, the project is deeply personal as her father served in a similar African American battalion in Europe.

“There is a character in Judy’s book who correlates with my father’s experience,” she says, adding, “He will be an angel on my shoulder as we move forward.”

Judy’s next book, Pilbara, is out in October. (Credit: Instagram)

NO SLOWING HER DOWN

At a time when most of her friends and peers are enjoying their retirement, Judy couldn’t be happier to still be working – and busier than ever!

Advertisement

“I don’t think I’ll ever retire… I’ll probably drop dead at the keyboard, hopefully with a big smile on my face as I type THE END,” she says, letting out a hearty chortle. “Suddenly, there’s a whole new and exciting chapter opening up.”

Having been a stage and screen actor for most of her life, would the former Home And Away and Sons And Daughters favourite consider a cameo in the Khaki Town series?

“That’s up to the director, but it would be fun and very Alfred Hitchcock,” she says with a smile.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.