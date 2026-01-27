I’m A Celeb’s George Calombaris opens up about wage scandal

George Calombaris has got candid with his I’m A Celebrity campmates, revealing that 2018 was “the most horrific year of my life”.

The fallen MasterChef Australia judge – who was found in 2019 to have underpaid more than 500 staff $7.83 in wages and superannuation – opened up about how the scandal affected him.

George was sitting with campmates including Dyson Heppell, Barry Williams, Luke Bateman and Rebekah Elmaloglou on the January 26 episode when he shared his story.

George Calombaris got candid during Monday night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, revealing how his wage scandal affected him. (Credit: Instagram)

George’s year from hell

“2018 was probably the most horrific year of my life, and I do hate talking about it,” he began.

“Because I don’t want to make it sound like I’m feeling sorry for myself.”

The 47-year-old revealed the discrepancy was found after he and his business partners did a full audit of their company.

He said they discovered that 49 per cent of their 550 employees had been underpaid, while 51 per cent had been overpaid.

While he insisted they were “upfront and honest” with Fair Work and paid back the underpaid staff, the damage to his reputation had been done.

George opened up to his campmates about 2018 being “the most horrific year” of his life. (Credit: Instagram)

“It was carnage,” he said. “It was the worst time of my life. Because, within a day, 30 per cent of my revenue dropped.

“I’d gone from the love child to the hated child. It was the most weirdest feeling,” he added.

“You’ve suddenly gone from your phone buzzing all day long, emails, MasterChef, restaurants, blah, blah, blah – to nothing. And you just went, ‘What do I do now?’”

Luke Bateman reacted to George’s revelation in his confessional. (Credit: Instagram)

The fallout

While the money was eventually paid back to current and former staff members, George’s hospitality company, MAdE Establishment Group, went into voluntary administration soon after, with 12 of his venues closing.

As he’s previously revealed, the scandal led him down a dangerous path of alcoholism.

“The first couple of months were horrible,” he reflected. “I was binge-drinking and then just one day, my best man found me in a bush down the road, literally, and slapped in out of me.

“I’ll never forget that moment. I just went, ‘Enough’s enough, I’m gonna pull my head in.’”

The chef credited having the right people around him with saving his life, saying he is “so goddamn grateful”.

The former MasterChef Australia judge was contrite as he spoke about the ordeal, which led to a battle with alcoholism. (Credit: Instagram)

“That was seven years ago now. I’ve come out of it stronger, more grateful,” he said.

“I might be small, but I never stop. I will never stop.”

Fans have been divided over George’s appearance on I’m A Celebrity.

“We’re all aware this is a PR exercise right?” wrote one Instagram user.

Another argued, “It was paid back and as he said, half were overpaid. People need to give it a rest.”

“Everyone deserves a second chance,” added another. “I for one, would like to hear what he has to say.”

