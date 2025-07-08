Denise Richards’ second husband Aaron Phypers has filed for divorce after six years of marriage.

Advertisement

According to documents obtained by E! News, the date of the separation was July 4 and the reason for their split was “irreconcilable differences”.

Aaron is also asking the court to award him spousal support in the divorce.

The news comes just months after Denise described Aaron as her “best friend” during an interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish.

“We like being with each other. He’s my best friend too and we just really enjoy each other’s company,” she told the outlet. “I tell every couple, especially with kids, if you could just do one night, at least a month, where you have a staycation where you can shut down and be with just each other, I think that helps so much with marriages or couples who have children.”

Advertisement

(Credit: Instagram)

“It’s just nice to have that time with each other and romance and reconnect. Not that you can’t do that at home, but with home, sometimes, there’s a lot of distraction,” she continued. “That’s something that we’ve always been really good at doing is to have, even though our older girls [Sami and Lola Sheen] are older and Eloise is 13, they still always need mum and want mum and dad.”

Denise’s first marriage was to actor Charlie Sheen. The pair tied the knot in 2002 and share two daughters — Sami, 21 and Lola, 19.

During an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverley Hills, the 54-year-old opened up about her troubled first marriage, which was plagued by Charlie’s addiction issues.

Advertisement

“Charlie and I were married for four-and-a-half years before I filed,” she explained. “He had been sober for about four years and very committed to his sobriety, and I never thought someone that committed could fall off and fall back into that because I, at the time, hadn’t really been around it.”

“Right after I got pregnant with Lola, it started to turn fast,” she continued. “One day, he went to work – there was an awful evening the night before – and I packed my s–t, packed Sami’s stuff, called my housekeeper to come, and we went to the Beverly Hills Hotel, and I filed for divorce in between dropping them off at the hotel and a table reading.”

(Credit: Instagram)

The Wild Things star also shared that her top priority at the time was their daughters.

Advertisement

“I would tell Charlie, ‘I don’t care if you hate me,'” she remembered. “You can think what you want to think about me. When we are at a birthday party, or a horse show, or a school function, can we please just fake it and be so kind and loving to each other in a respectful way so that the kids feel loved?'”

“At the end of the day, what really matters? It’s my daughters and my family, and that’s all I care about,” she added.

Before he met Denise, Aaron was married to Desperate Housewives star Nicollette Sheridan. The marriage only lasted a year.

Denise and Aaron, along with Sami, Lola, and their 13-year-old adopted daughter Eloise, are currently starring in their on reality TV show called Denise Richards & And Her Wild Things.

Advertisement

(Credit: Instagram)

During one episode of the series, Denise said she was never getting divorced again.

“It’s not easy being married to me,” she admitted to the camera, to which Aaron replied, “It is not, and she said it! But this is it. I’m done.”

“Yeah, I’m never getting divorced again. Even if we hate each other, I’m not gonna f—— get divorced,” Denise continued.

Advertisement

“No, we’ll just have different homes or something,” added Aaron. “But we’re not gonna hate each other.”

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.