TRIGGER WARNING: This article discusses mental health and substance abuse. Reader discretion is advised.

In an emotional post shared to Instagram, Australian actor Dan Ewing has revealed the truth behind his ‘transformation.’

As Dan celebrated his 40th birthday in June 2025, he shared a current photo and a flashback photo taken exactly one year prior on his 39th birthday.

(Credit: Instagram)

While it may appear like a regular transformation post, the actor divulged what was really happening behind the scenes, describing it as one of the “most painful, soul-shaking” moment of his life.

“Exactly one year ago today. A depressed alcoholic. Crushed by internal trauma. Existing, not living,” he explained.

“Now, I’d love to say that on that day – the ‘before’ photo – I had the courage to change. To align with my dreams. But the truth? It took another six months.

“And it took hitting absolute rock bottom at the end of 2024. That’s when the universe finally said, ‘Enough.’ And it took the wheel from me.”

(Credit: Instagram)

Dan explained his decision to get sober, a choice that “changed everything,” allowing him to show up consistently for his family and friends.

The former Home and Away star is the father of two children, a darling daughter named Nevaeh to whom he shares with Kat Risteska and eldest son Archie with Marni Little.

“Today, I’m writing this poolside, on my day off, while shooting a film in Fiji with some of the most gifted, inspiring filmmakers I’ve ever had the honor of working with. And there’s so much more on the way,” he wrote.

“And none of it – none of it – would have happened without that first hard decision.”

(Credit: Instagram)

While Dan did not clarify which movie set he was currently working on, he has recently starred in Godless: The Eastfield Exorcism (2023), and Horizon One (2024).

The 40-year-old continued his heartfelt statement on Instagram by encouraging fans to question that one thing in their life that could “change everything.”

“What’s your thing? You know the one I mean. That quiet, persistent voice. That thing in your gut that you know would change everything,” he wrote.

“I can’t even list all the synchronicities and blessings that have flooded into my life since I chose to align with the best version of myself. But I can tell you this: The key is to choose to align.

“Choose joy. Choose love. Choose you. With gratitude, DE,” he concluded.

If you or someone you know has been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, help is always available. Call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit their website.

