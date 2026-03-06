Dami Im to perform dual national anthems at the AFC Women’s Asian Cup

Dami Im is set to dazzle audiences at AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026™ International Women’s Day clash.

Advertisement

The singer will take to the pitch at the blockbuster game between Australia and Korea Republic on Sunday March 8.

And in a huge coup for the South Korea-born, Australian-raised superstar, she will perform both national anthems!

Further thrilling fans, the 37-year-old with then return for what is sure to be a superb half-time performance.

Singing sensation Dami Im will perform dual national anthems for Australia and South Korea at the AFC Women’s Asian Cup on March 8. (Credit: Supplied)

Advertisement

A dream come true

The chance to highlight her multicultural background is “so special”, says the Alive hitmaker. She shot to fame when she won the fifth season of The X Factor Australia in 2013.

“I often say I’m born in Korea, made in Australia,” she enthuses.

“So being asked to perform both the Australian and South Korean national anthems for the upcoming Australia vs Korea Republic AFC Women’s Asia Cup match is so special.

The singer caught up with some furry Aussie pals to announce her performance on International Women’s Day. (Credit: Supplied)

Advertisement

“Music has always been a way to bring people together, and it’s such an honour to celebrate both cultures on a night that also recognises the power of women in sport on International Women’s Day.”

The stage is set for an epic showdown between the two nations. It is expected to be the biggest attendance of the tournament to date as fans fill the stands at Stadium Australia.

Women’s voices amplified

Dami’s performance follows a world-class line-up of talent at the event.

KPop Demon Hunters singer Audrey Nuna got the party started with a spectacular Opening Ceremony performance.

Advertisement

Their 4-0 win over IR Iran sees our Matildas proceed to the quarter-finals of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup. (Credit: Instagram)

ZIPPORAH also debuted her official tournament anthem, That’s How We Win.

Sarah Walsh, Chief Operating Officer of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026™ Local Organising Committee, says Dami’s story is a perfect reflection of the tournament’s spirit.

It is one of bringing together “cultures, communities and nations through football”.

Advertisement

Dami has teamed up with Stadia 2 Street in an attempt to break a world selfie record! (Credit: Supplied)

“We’ve already seen incredible artists like ZIPPORAH and Audrey Nuna add to the matchday atmosphere earlier,” she says.

“And having Dami perform both national anthems on International Women’s Day will be another powerful moment at Stadium Australia.

“With the energy that’s been building, Sunday will be a really special occasion and a great opportunity for fans to experience it firsthand.”

Advertisement

To secure your seats to Sunday night’s blockbuster bash, head to ticketmaster.com.au

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.