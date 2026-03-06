Dami Im to perform dual national anthems at the AFC Women’s Asian Cup

Dami Im is set to dazzle audiences at AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026™ International Women’s Day clash.
The singer will take to the pitch at the blockbuster game between Australia and Korea Republic on Sunday March 8.
And in a huge coup for the South Korea-born, Australian-raised superstar, she will perform both national anthems!
Further thrilling fans, the 37-year-old with then return for what is sure to be a superb half-time performance.
A dream come true
The chance to highlight her multicultural background is “so special”, says the Alive hitmaker. She shot to fame when she won the fifth season of The X Factor Australia in 2013.
“I often say I’m born in Korea, made in Australia,” she enthuses.
“So being asked to perform both the Australian and South Korean national anthems for the upcoming Australia vs Korea Republic AFC Women’s Asia Cup match is so special.
“Music has always been a way to bring people together, and it’s such an honour to celebrate both cultures on a night that also recognises the power of women in sport on International Women’s Day.”
The stage is set for an epic showdown between the two nations. It is expected to be the biggest attendance of the tournament to date as fans fill the stands at Stadium Australia.
Women’s voices amplified
Dami’s performance follows a world-class line-up of talent at the event.
KPop Demon Hunters singer Audrey Nuna got the party started with a spectacular Opening Ceremony performance.
ZIPPORAH also debuted her official tournament anthem, That’s How We Win.
Sarah Walsh, Chief Operating Officer of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026™ Local Organising Committee, says Dami’s story is a perfect reflection of the tournament’s spirit.
It is one of bringing together “cultures, communities and nations through football”.
“We’ve already seen incredible artists like ZIPPORAH and Audrey Nuna add to the matchday atmosphere earlier,” she says.
“And having Dami perform both national anthems on International Women’s Day will be another powerful moment at Stadium Australia.
“With the energy that’s been building, Sunday will be a really special occasion and a great opportunity for fans to experience it firsthand.”
To secure your seats to Sunday night’s blockbuster bash, head to ticketmaster.com.au