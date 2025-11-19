‘I felt naughty’: Claire Danes gets candid about her unplanned pregnancy at 44

Claire Danes unexpectedly became a mother of three when she welcomed her daughter in 2023.

At the time, Claire and her husband, Hugh Dancy, were already parents to two sons: Cyrus, born in 2012, and Rowan, whom they welcomed in 2018.

“This one was a surprise,” the actress explained on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon after the news broke. “This pregnancy happened to me, but we’re thrilled Cyrus is 10 and Rowan is 4, so it’s going to be quite a big span there.”

Now, the actress is opening up about her unplanned pregnancy and the shame she felt after falling pregnant at 44.

Claire fell pregnant with her third child in 2023. (Credit: Getty)

Joining Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett’s Smartless podcast in November 2025, Claire opened up about the internalised stigma she faced during her last pregnancy.

“I was so old when that happened. I was 44,” she explained. “It was actually really interesting because I did not foresee this at all. And it was weird. Suddenly I felt like a funny shame.”

Revealing that she felt “naughty,” and like she had “been caught fornicating past the point” she was meant to, she continued: “It was weird, and it was like I found an edge that I hadn’t been quite conscious of.”

In a podcast appearance, Claire has admitted she felt “shame” about her unplanned pregnancy. (Credit: Getty)

It’s not the first time The Beast in Me star has opened up about her experiences with motherhood. In 2014, she told Harper’s Bazaar UK that being a mother was “incredibly challenging.”

“Being a mum is incredibly challenging, but we still feel a pressure to talk about it in very romantic terms. And it’s not just that,” she shared.

“We all have that resentment at times and anxiety about being trapped by the role, that responsibility. And then chemically it can run riot … And there’s no ‘off’ button. [For me] that was the hardest adjustment. You always feel beholden to somebody … And for so long they’re like koala bears, you just feel a physical responsibility to be there for them to cling to. It’s pretty primal.”

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon whilst pregnant, Claire shared how her two sons felt about becoming a family of five. (Credit: Getty)

She’s also been open about her family’s adjustment to becoming a family of five. After admitting that getting pregnant with her third child was “not intentional,” she revealed the family were excited and thrilled during an interview with Access Hollywood on the Golden Globes red carpet.

However, she did confirm her children weren’t as excited as the expectant parents when learning of their new sibling.

“Cyrus was sort of resigned to it. I mean, the worst has already happened, his name is Rowan,” Claire explained on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “But Rowan has more to lose, like, he has more at stake. And he was categorically opposed to the idea. He said, ‘Yeah, no no no, I don’t like it. I like peace, Mama.’ I was like, ‘That’s rich because that dude does not shut up.’”

“He was less than thrilled but then we talked about how when the baby comes out, it’s going to be pretty dumb [and] doesn’t know a lot, [and will] need assistance and some educating,” she continued. “That was interesting to him. He liked the idea of being a condescending presence. So, now he’s a little more optimistic.”

Claire went on to welcome her third child in 2023, with her publicist confirming the news. However, she and Hugh have remained tight-lipped on any further details of their daughter, keeping her birthday and name out of the public eye.

