Is Olivia Newton-John’s daughter spying on stepfather John’s lookalike new flame?

Before Olivia Newton-John passed away from breast cancer in 2022, her daughter Chloe Lattanzi made a promise to her mother that she would not only carry on her legacy, but she would look after the love of her life, John Easterling.

So, when Chloe, 39, found out that John, 73, was spending time with American businesswoman Sarah Owen earlier this year, she made it her mission to make sure his rumoured new flame was right for him.

“Chloe and Olivia were not only mother and daughter but they were best friends,” says our source.

“Olivia was madly in love with John and over the years Chloe formed a special bond with her stepfather. They’ve become even closer since Olivia’s passing and have continued to support each other.”

It’s understandable that Chloe would feel protective of the man who filled her mother’s heart with so much happiness for so many years.

“As soon as Chloe found out about Sarah, she almost instantly started following her on social media,” the insider continues.

Friends have noticed a striking resemblance between Sarah and ONJ! (Credit: Facebook)

KEEPING TABS

According to reports, John and Sarah – who owns and runs a pet grooming business called the StripHair Gentle Groomer – met and hit it off straight away at a New Year’s Eve party in 2022.

Five months ago the pair were spotted out together in Santa Ynez, California, sparking romance rumours.

Chloe currently follows Sarah’s business page on Instagram, however the glamorous equestrian and horse trainer does not appear to follow her back.

“Chloe is very social media savvy so she did some vetting of her own,” the source says.

Aside from a legal stoush over rip-off versions of her horse brush, which comes up with a simple google search, Sarah came up clean.

“She was relieved not to come across any red flags.”

John is dipping his toe back into the dating pool but stepdaughter Chloe is keeping a close eye. (Credit: Getty)

CHLOE COMES FIRST

Apart from a striking resemblance to the late Grease star, Sarah – or Betty as her friends call her – loves animals and was also previously married to an actor.

Olivia was married to Matt Lattanzi from 1984 to 1995, and Sarah was previously married to US movie star James Woods.

“A lot of people think Sarah looks just like Olivia but apart from the blonde hair, Chloe doesn’t see it,” the insider adds.

We hear that herbalist John – who is yet to confirm whether the pair are dating – also cares very much about what Chloe thinks and wouldn’t date anyone she didn’t approve of.

“He just wouldn’t want to risk their relationship like that because he knows how much Olivia wanted them to remain in each other’s lives. Olivia will always be John’s one true love, and he feels very blessed that he got to experience that. Even if he does move on, no one else will ever compare.”

