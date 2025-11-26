Cher in talks for $26M Netflix tell-all series

Cher is reportedly close to securing a multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix for a tell-all docuseries chronicling the most defining moments of her life and career.

According to The Sun, the 79-year-old icon has been in negotiations with the streamer “for months” on a proposed seven-part series that would trace both the triumphs and the challenges she has faced over six decades in the spotlight.

The deal is said to be worth £13 million ($26 million), and the project has a tentative working title: Sharing Her Story — a name the outlet claims is a deliberate play on Cher’s own.

(Credit: Getty)

The reported series would span her record-breaking achievements, including more than 100 million albums sold, as well as deeply personal experiences: two marriages, two divorces, and her journey through grief, reinvention, and resilience.

A source told The Sun the project will explore “the highs and lows of her life,” suggesting an unusually intimate look at one of pop culture’s most enduring figures.

It’s also expected to coincide with the release of the long-delayed second part of Cher’s memoir, following the success of Cher: The Memoir.

Sonny Bono And Cher (Credit: Getty)

The first volume detailed her turbulent relationship with Sonny Bono, including financial arrangements she was initially unaware of, as well as the emotional complexities of their rise to fame and eventual divorce. Bono died in 1998 after a skiing accident.

Cher later married Gregg Allman, with whom she welcomed her son Elijah. Their rocky relationship, marked by addiction struggles and repeated separations, ended in divorce in 1979. Allman died in 2017.

But, writing about these chapters has taken a toll on the singer. “This book has exhausted me,” Cher told The New York Times in November 2024. “It took a lot out of me. Too much life. Lived too long.”

Cher, Alexander Edwards and Slash Electric attend the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. (Credit: Getty)

Her personal life continues to attract attention. Cher has been dating music executive Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, 39, since 2022, and has repeatedly brushed off commentary about their 40-year age gap.

“Whatever,” she told CBS Mornings. “They’re not living my life. Nobody knows what goes on between us, but we just have a blast.”

She also spoke warmly about Edwards’ young son, Slash, calling him “so funny,” “so smart,” and “a delight.”

Despite mounting reports about the forthcoming docuseries, Netflix says nothing has been confirmed.

Dominic Pagone, a communications executive for the company, told Examiner the claims are “not true,” casting uncertainty on how close the agreement actually is.

