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Charlie Puth welcomes first child: ‘My whole world’

A legendary name for the pitch-perfect musician’s son.
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Singer Charlie Puth is a first-time dad, after welcoming son Jude with his wife, Brooke.

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The See You Again hitmaker announced the arrival of his son with a nod to legendary musicians The Beatles. The famously pitch-perfect muso was filmed sitting at a piano, his newborn in his arms as he played Hey Jude.

The infant’s full name, Jude Crawford Puth, is written over the video.

A carousel of images of baby Jude also featured, with the caption simply reading, “Hey Jude” with the birth date confirmed as March 13, 2026.

Charlie Puth and wife Brooke have welcomed their first child - son Jude
Charlie Puth and wife Brooke have welcomed their first child – son Jude. (Credit: Instagram)
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Mum Brooke captioned an additional photo of her little one’s tiny foot as she declared, “My whole world.”

A whole lot of history

Friends since childhood, Charlie, 34, and Brooke Puth, née Sansone – a digital marketing and PR coordinator – grew up together in the same New Jersey town.

They were first linked around July 2022, when Brooke shared photos to Instagram featuring both of their families.

Jude Crawford Puth
Jude Crawford Puth is the first child for the couple, who were married on September 18, 2024. (Credit: Instagram)
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“[She’s] someone that I grew up with,” Charlie told The Howard Stern Show in October 2022.

“As my life gets more turbulent and I travel everywhere, it’s really nice to have someone close to you that you’ve known for a very long time … and I would assume that when times inevitably are hard in the future – because what is life without valleys and peaks – she would be there for me as well.”

By that September, they attended their first red carpet event and they went Instagram-official that December.

Sealing the deal

On September 7, 2023, Charlie revealed he had popped the question to his “best friend”.

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“I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes,” he shared on Instagram along with a series of cute pics of the couple celebrating over pizza.

Jude Crawford Puth
“My whole world,” mum Brooke declared of her son, who was born on March 13, 2026. (Credit: Instagram)

Calling himself “the happiest, best version of myself”, he said it was “all because of you Brookie”, adding, “I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever.”

The couple married on September 18, 2024 and announced their pregnancy on October 23, 2025.

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“I’m gonna be a dad,” he told Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on The Tonight Show last October, adding, “I hope baby likes music because it’s the only thing I’m good at.”

Profile picture of Carolyn Hiblen
Carolyn Hiblen Writer

Carolyn Hiblen has spent the best part of two decades working in the publishing industry, covering everything from entertainment and celebrity to film, TV, music, books, lifestyle and sport. After beginning her career at FOXTEL magazine, TV WEEK and OK!, she spent several years rubbing shoulders with A-listers in Hollywood (and writing about them for the Daily Mail!) before returning to Sydney and a stint as Entertainment Editor at New Idea. Coming full-circle, she became Deputy Editor and, subsequently, Editor-in-Chief of FOXTEL magazine before going freelance in 2024. When she’s not binge-watching the latest It TV show – or chewing your ear off about it! – Carolyn has her head buried in good book or is listening to music (sometimes even at the same time!).

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