Charlie Puth welcomes first child: ‘My whole world’

Singer Charlie Puth is a first-time dad, after welcoming son Jude with his wife, Brooke.
The See You Again hitmaker announced the arrival of his son with a nod to legendary musicians The Beatles. The famously pitch-perfect muso was filmed sitting at a piano, his newborn in his arms as he played Hey Jude.
The infant’s full name, Jude Crawford Puth, is written over the video.
A carousel of images of baby Jude also featured, with the caption simply reading, “Hey Jude” with the birth date confirmed as March 13, 2026.
Mum Brooke captioned an additional photo of her little one’s tiny foot as she declared, “My whole world.”
A whole lot of history
Friends since childhood, Charlie, 34, and Brooke Puth, née Sansone – a digital marketing and PR coordinator – grew up together in the same New Jersey town.
They were first linked around July 2022, when Brooke shared photos to Instagram featuring both of their families.
“[She’s] someone that I grew up with,” Charlie told The Howard Stern Show in October 2022.
“As my life gets more turbulent and I travel everywhere, it’s really nice to have someone close to you that you’ve known for a very long time … and I would assume that when times inevitably are hard in the future – because what is life without valleys and peaks – she would be there for me as well.”
By that September, they attended their first red carpet event and they went Instagram-official that December.
Sealing the deal
On September 7, 2023, Charlie revealed he had popped the question to his “best friend”.
“I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes,” he shared on Instagram along with a series of cute pics of the couple celebrating over pizza.
Calling himself “the happiest, best version of myself”, he said it was “all because of you Brookie”, adding, “I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever.”
The couple married on September 18, 2024 and announced their pregnancy on October 23, 2025.
“I’m gonna be a dad,” he told Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on The Tonight Show last October, adding, “I hope baby likes music because it’s the only thing I’m good at.”