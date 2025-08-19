Olympian Cathy Freeman has been spotted with a mystery man!

Cathy Freeman may have found love again!

Advertisement

The Olympic champion was spotted over the weekend with the same mystery man she was seen holding hands with last year.

The 52-year-old was snapped walking through the airport while on her way to Sydney to watch the Rabbitohs match against the Eels on Saturday.

The sprinter rang the club’s legacy bell ahead of the Indigenous Round fixture and appeared on the field and had photos taken with several fans, and Bunnies superstars Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton.

(Credit: Media Mode)

Advertisement

Cathy split from her husband of 15 years, James Murch, in August last year. They share a 15-year-old daughter named Ruby together.

“After 15 years of marriage, we have unfortunately separated. We continue co-parenting and this is our greatest priority,” the couple said in a statement announcing the split.

“We continue sharing a professional and working partnership through Estrella Sports Management.

“Given this is a personal matter we would greatly appreciate you respecting our privacy and we won’t be making any further comment.'”

Advertisement

A month later, the olympic medallist was spotted on a weekend away with her new mystery man.

In April, they also attended a Nike After Dark event in Sydney.

The mum-of-one’s first public relationship was with her coach and manager Nic Bideau — who she once called her ‘Prince Charming’ — in 1990s when she was at the height of her athletics career.

Their relationship fell apart after she won her first world championship 400m title in 1997 but Nic stayed on as her manager.

Advertisement

She later met and married Nike executive Alexander ‘Sandy’ Bodecker, who is two decades her senior, in 1999.

(Credit: Media Mode)

In 2003, the couple announced they were divorcing. Cathy would later reveal in her memoir that she cheated on Sandy during the final days of their marriage with actor Joel Edgerton.

After their marriage feel apart, Cathy and Joel briefly dated.

Advertisement

At the time Joel was starring in The Secret Life of Us and the pair regularly attended red carpet events together.

In her memoir, the 400m runner recalled the moment she told Sandy she was seeing Joel.

“I’m seeing someone. It’s Joel Edgerton,” she recalled in the book.

“Lighting the cauldron at the Sydney Games was a breeze compared with the anxiety that was pulsing through my veins as I listened to Alexander talk.”

Advertisement

In 2005, the couple went their separate ways, with Joel later telling SBS they just had different lifestyles.

“Every now and then I felt judgment, a silent judgment. It was a subtle between the lines, outside of the law judgment from people,” he said.

“I was talking about that with [Cathy] recently and we were saying how it was an interesting time — but it wasn’t too bad.

“We were both public figures and sometimes that can kind of obscure race. She didn’t like the public figure stuff and preferred not to be thrust into the spotlight.”

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.