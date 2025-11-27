How Brian Austin Green, Sharna Burgess and Megan Fox make co-parenting work

Brian Austin Green says he, fiancée Sharna Burgess and ex-wife Megan Fox have found an unexpectedly smooth rhythm raising their blended family and as he continues to offer rare insight into how he approaches love, breakups and fatherhood, Brian’s romantic history is attracting fresh attention.

Speaking on the Inside of You podcast, Brian said his co-parenting relationship with Megan is now in an “amazing” place, adding: “Megan gets along with my fiancée, Sharna, amazingly.” The actor shares three children with Megan, Noah, Bodhi and Journey, and son Zane with Sharna.

“We really made a decision at the point when we separated of we can’t keep this from affecting our kids,” he said on the podcast. “It’s going to no matter what. But it’s up to us how it affects our kids.”

Below, we look back on Brian’s relationship evolution. From early Hollywood romances and publicly fraught splits to the co-parenting model he now credits for a “healthy, functional” family life.

How does Brian Austin Green co-parent?

Brian says it wasn’t effortless, but it was intentional.

More than four years after he and Megan ended their marriage, the actor reflected on how the former couple slowly rebuilt communication.

“Megan and I are great,” he said, adding that they “stay out of each other’s way” and removed the expectation that former partners must become best friends. “We stopped being together because we didn’t get along as well as we did when we first did, so let’s take that expectation out of it.”

A key part of the family’s equilibrium: Sharna, whom Megan reportedly gets on with “amazingly.” Sharna also revealed this year that Megan’s new baby daughter, Saga Blade, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, is lovingly accepted as family by Brian and Austin’s own son Zane. “That’s his baby sister,” Sharna told People in June.

Brian Austin Green relationship history

