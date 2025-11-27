How Brian Austin Green, Sharna Burgess and Megan Fox make co-parenting work

Brian Austin Green says he, fiancée Sharna Burgess and ex-wife Megan Fox have found an unexpectedly smooth rhythm raising their blended family and as he continues to offer rare insight into how he approaches love, breakups and fatherhood, Brian’s romantic history is attracting fresh attention.
Speaking on the Inside of You podcast, Brian said his co-parenting relationship with Megan is now in an “amazing” place, adding: “Megan gets along with my fiancée, Sharna, amazingly.” The actor shares three children with Megan, Noah, Bodhi and Journey, and son Zane with Sharna.
“We really made a decision at the point when we separated of we can’t keep this from affecting our kids,” he said on the podcast. “It’s going to no matter what. But it’s up to us how it affects our kids.”
Below, we look back on Brian’s relationship evolution. From early Hollywood romances and publicly fraught splits to the co-parenting model he now credits for a “healthy, functional” family life.
How does Brian Austin Green co-parent?
Brian says it wasn’t effortless, but it was intentional.
More than four years after he and Megan ended their marriage, the actor reflected on how the former couple slowly rebuilt communication.
“Megan and I are great,” he said, adding that they “stay out of each other’s way” and removed the expectation that former partners must become best friends. “We stopped being together because we didn’t get along as well as we did when we first did, so let’s take that expectation out of it.”
A key part of the family’s equilibrium: Sharna, whom Megan reportedly gets on with “amazingly.” Sharna also revealed this year that Megan’s new baby daughter, Saga Blade, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, is lovingly accepted as family by Brian and Austin’s own son Zane. “That’s his baby sister,” Sharna told People in June.
Brian Austin Green relationship history
Vanessa Marcil
1999-2003
Before his headline-making romance with Megan, Brian dated Vanessa Marcil, whom he met in the late ’90s while both worked on Beverly Hills, 90210. The relationship lasted from 1999 to 2003, and the two share a son, Kassius.
Brian says he now sees how dysfunctional things became. On Inside of You, he described the breakup as “extremely tumultuous,” explaining: “You have this thing in your head of like, you want to win. You want to be the smarter of the two… So you’ve got these unrealistic expectations.”
Their long-running conflict later included co-parenting disputes and public allegations, with both parties expressing regret about how difficult the split became.
Looking back today, Brian says the experience gave him his most important relationship lesson: he no longer engages in the “competition mindset” that marked that era.
“Kass is 23 now,” Brian said, “and the last thing I want to do is have him deal with any sort of s***. We started something poorly that I don’t think will ever fix itself. Let’s just chalk it up to it was a learning lesson.”
Megan Fox
2004-2021
Brian began dating Megan in 2004, when she was 18 and he was 30. They married in 2010, becoming one of Hollywood’s most-watched couples. Over the next decade, they welcomed three sons and repeatedly navigated breakups, reconciliations and intense public scrutiny.
When they ultimately separated for good, Brian admitted he had to shift his expectations. “People separate for a reason,” he said. “We’re not gonna all of a sudden just be great friends as we’re co-parenting.”
Still, both stayed committed to making their split “as healthy as possible” for the kids — and that shared approach is what Brian says allowed them to rebuild trust over time.
Their divorce was finalised in 2021.
Sharna Burgess
2020 –
In 2020, Brian began dating Dancing With the Stars professional Sharna Burgess. The two welcomed their son Zane in 2022 and became engaged shortly afterwards.
Brian frequently credits Sharna with helping stabilise his home life during and after his divorce. He has also spoken openly about the positive relationship between Sharna and Brian — an arrangement many celebrity exes struggle to achieve.
Sharna, for her part, has emphasised that her priority is the kids, and that blended families work best when adults let go of ego. “They’re deeply in love,” she said of Zane and baby Saga, calling the family dynamic “beautiful.”