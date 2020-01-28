Serving up the stars: All the celebs biting their nails through the 2020 Aussie Open
Jan 28, 2020 1:21pm
Come for the tennis, stay for the star-spotting.
In late January, you'd be hard pressed not to hear the familiar sound of tennis rackets whacking the heck out of tennis balls a-plenty.
An annual thrill, every year people from all over the world descend on Melbourne for the spectacle that is the Australian Open - and if the coverage isn't playing in the background of any given home/office/pub, is it really an Aussie summer?
It's not just your everyday event - along with the world's most talented tennis players, a slew of celebrities also get on-board the undeniably addictive Grand Slam train Down Under.
This year, we've been treated to a star-studded line-up.
While some celebrities like to keep a low profile, blending into the crowds in the stands, there's no mistaking when one is finally spotted.
It's like a real-life game of Where's Wally - arguably funner too...
So with that being said, let's take a look at all the stars who've slipped into this year's tournament to check out the competition (and Nadal's biceps, of course...).
Keep scrolling for all the celebrity off-court action.
WATCH: For all the Rafa fans out there, here's a quick clip of the King of Clay winning a game against world number two, Novak Djokovic. Gallery begins after video...
