Serving up the stars: All the celebs biting their nails through the 2020 Aussie Open

In late January, you'd be hard pressed not to hear the familiar sound of tennis rackets whacking the heck out of tennis balls a-plenty.

An annual thrill, every year people from all over the world descend on Melbourne for the spectacle that is the Australian Open - and if the coverage isn't playing in the background of any given home/office/pub, is it really an Aussie summer?

It's not just your everyday event - along with the world's most talented tennis players, a slew of celebrities also get on-board the undeniably addictive Grand Slam train Down Under.