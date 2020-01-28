/assets/images/headerlogos/OK-logo.svg

Serving up the stars: All the celebs biting their nails through the 2020 Aussie Open

Come for the tennis, stay for the star-spotting.

Jan 28, 2020 1:21pm
By Jess Pullar
In late January, you'd be hard pressed not to hear the familiar sound of tennis rackets whacking the heck out of tennis balls a-plenty.
An annual thrill, every year people from all over the world descend on Melbourne for the spectacle that is the Australian Open - and if the coverage isn't playing in the background of any given home/office/pub, is it really an Aussie summer?
It's not just your everyday event - along with the world's most talented tennis players, a slew of celebrities also get on-board the undeniably addictive Grand Slam train Down Under.

This year, we've been treated to a star-studded line-up.
While some celebrities like to keep a low profile, blending into the crowds in the stands, there's no mistaking when one is finally spotted.
It's like a real-life game of Where's Wally - arguably funner too...
So with that being said, let's take a look at all the stars who've slipped into this year's tournament to check out the competition (and Nadal's biceps, of course...).
Keep scrolling for all the celebrity off-court action.
WATCH: For all the Rafa fans out there, here's a quick clip of the King of Clay winning a game against world number two, Novak Djokovic. Gallery begins after video...
1 / 0

Karl Stefanovic (left), his daughter Ava (centre) and pregnant wife Jasmine Yarbrough (right) were all smiles as they watched a game unfold on day three.

(AAP)
2 / 0

But we don't think it was the game that made the Today host belly laugh like there was no tomorrow...

(Getty)
3 / 0

Aussie tennis legend Rod Laver was snapped watching the game he conquered with a cheeky beverage.

(Getty)
4 / 0

From one tennis pro to another, LLeyton Hewitt was spotted getting into the atmosphere with his 11-year-old son Cruz Hewitt - who's also en route to becoming a pro himself! They were watching fellow Aussie John Millman take on France's Ugo Humbert.

(Getty)
5 / 0

Now retired, Lleyton remains a regular at the annual tournament.

(Getty)
6 / 0

MAFS star Sarah Roza got her selfie on in-between the on-court action.

(Instagram)

7 / 0

Mother to the legendary Serena and Venus Williams, Oracene Price was spotted staying hydrated between sets.

(Getty)
8 / 0

Aussie Rules icon Nathan Buckley contemplated the game intently during a whirlwind match between Nick Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal.

(Getty)
9 / 0

And now for something a little unexpected, rapper Sean Paul was also spotted watching the Nadal / Kyrgios match (in between checking up on Instagram, of course). The singer is in town to perform alongside fellow singer Shaggy.

(Getty)
10 / 0

Aussie chef Shannon Bennett was spotted during the tense game. Nadal managed to conquer Kyrgios in four sets.

(Getty)
11 / 0

Comedian Dave Hughes was looked rather stressed in the crowds - here's hoping he was a Nadal fan in the end!

(Getty)

