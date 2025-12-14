EXCLUSIVE: Carols By Candlelight hosts David Campbell and Sarah Abo reveal their plans for the festive holidays!

As Christmas rolls around for another year, David Campbell and Sarah Abo are busy preparing to share the magic of the festive season at this year’s Vision Australia: Carols By Candlelight in Melbourne.

Advertisement

The television hosts have even made a list of Australia’s most-talented singers who will be taking to the stage at this year’s Carols and checked it twice!

“All the favourites will be back like Marina Prior, Silvie Paladino and Denis Walter, who we adore,” Sarah, 40, tells Woman’s Day ahead of the annual event.

Nine stars David Campbell and Sarah Abo return to host Carols By Candlelight this year.

“There are also a few we can reveal – Casey Donovan is back, Morgan Evans is coming this year which will be really exciting,” David, 52, chimes in. “Dami Im will be back for the first time in a few years, and for the kids, Emma Memma will be there too! I don’t want to reveal too much, but we’re getting pretty stacked.”

Advertisement

The pair, who first hosted Carols together in 2023, also reveal the cast of MJ: The Musical will be taking to the stage as well.

When we ask David if he’ll be performing his favourite carol for this year, We Three Kings, he remains coy.

“I don’t know about that… watch this space,” he laughs.

“We need a karaoke version of Christmas carols for me to get involved,” jokes Sarah, who is a big fan of Silent Night.

Advertisement

Casey Donovan will also sing her heart out on the night.

CHRISTMAS PLANS

While Sarah unfortunately had to miss last year’s Carols due to a bout of appendicitis, she’s excited to see all the children in the audience patiently waiting for Santa to come and visit.

“As a little kid who grew up in Melbourne, you can’t mark Christmas without the Carols,” Sarah tells. “It just feels like part of the routine when gathering with your family. Carols has always been part of our lives.”

For Christmas Day, Sarah will be spending the morning spoiling her niece and three nephews with basketball gear and books in Melbourne, before travelling out to country Victoria to spend the evening with her in-laws.

Advertisement

“We like to have a traditional Syrian spread with all these delicious Middle Eastern meals, and I love taking that to my in-laws too because it’s food they don’t often eat,” Sarah shares. “There’s so much love in the preparation of food and that’s what makes Christmas special in mine and my husband’s family.”

For Christmas Day, Sarah will be spending the morning spoiling her niece and three nephews with basketball gear and books in Melbourne, before travelling out to country Victoria to spend the evening with her in-laws. (Credit: Instagram)

While David usually spends Christmas Day with his famous dad, Cold Chisel frontman Jimmy Barnes, and his half-siblings, he reveals things will be a little different this year.

“A lot of my family will be away which is very unusual,” he tells. “So we’re going to start Christmas morning like we always do with the kids, who – no matter what – get on our bed and open presents.”

Advertisement

He and his wife Lisa have been busy buying presents for their three kids – Leo, 15, and twins Betty and Billy, 10.

“They all want very different things, my daughter has decided she wants a Theragun, and my son, who’s a pianist, is really into guitar at the moment, and lots of sneakers,” he says. “But board games are back as the kids got into Monopoly this year. My son thinks he’s in Succession whenever he buys a hotel… I’ve raised a little Kendall Roy!”

David is preparing for the usual chaotic Christmas with his family. (Credit: Instagram)

NEW TRADITIONS

David reveals he’s also set himself an exciting Christmas challenge this year.

Advertisement

“I’m starting pav[lova] month,” he laughs. “I’m going to practise making one up until Christmas Day so I can nail the pav and make it a new tradition!”

While 2025 has been busy for both Sarah and David, who host Today and Today Extra respectively, both are grateful they’ll be spending the holidays with loved ones.

“My little sister had her daughter this year and I’m obsessed with her – so that’s a special gift,” says Sarah.

“I’ve got a teenager who still wants to hang out with me and the twins are into doing different things, so I’m grateful to be able to live through their lives,” David adds.

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.