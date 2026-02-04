Is Aryna Sabalenka engaged? Fans speculate after key detail in Instagram photos

Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka has sparked engagement rumours after posting photos on Instagram that appear to show a diamond ring on her left ring finger.

The posts have drawn attention from fans, with one commenting, “Wait….what’s that big sparkly yellow thing on your finger???? 💍😮”

Another wrote, “Wow seems like your boyfriend has upgraded himself to fiancé? After you called him out after your on-court match @AustralianOpen guess he was listening lol Congrats 💍🎉🍾❤️”

The photos come after a recent comment from the world number one teasing the next chapter in her relationship.

After winning the Brisbane International title in January 2026, she jokingly addressed her partner, Georgios Frangulis, while thanking her support team.

“Thank you to my boyfriend. Hopefully soon I’ll call you something else, right?”

While Aryna has not publicly confirmed an engagement, the ring has fueled speculation.

Aryna has been in a relationship with Georgios Frangulis since 2024, and fans have followed their relationship closely on social media.

The tennis star often shares photos of the pair travelling the world together, and she’s also spoken about how happy he makes her.

“There was a really tough period where I was really happy to have him by my side, always cheering me up, always making sure that we are doing some fun stuff,” Aryna told People magazine in September 2024.

“But I make sure I kind of forget about tennis and focus on the good things and enjoy my life. Even when things are going wrong in my career. So yeah, he was my biggest support and yeah, really happy to have him by my side.”

Fans are continuing to watch Aryna’s social media channels for any further clues about an engagement, eager to see if the tennis star is preparing for a new chapter off the court.

(Credit: Getty)

