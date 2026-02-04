Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Celebrity Celebrity News

Is Aryna Sabalenka engaged? Fans speculate after key detail in Instagram photos

“With a bow on top.”
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke Senior Content Producer

Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka has sparked engagement rumours after posting photos on Instagram that appear to show a diamond ring on her left ring finger.

Advertisement

The posts have drawn attention from fans, with one commenting, “Wait….what’s that big sparkly yellow thing on your finger???? 💍😮”

Another wrote, “Wow seems like your boyfriend has upgraded himself to fiancé? After you called him out after your on-court match @AustralianOpen guess he was listening lol Congrats 💍🎉🍾❤️”

The photos come after a recent comment from the world number one teasing the next chapter in her relationship.

Advertisement

After winning the Brisbane International title in January 2026, she jokingly addressed her partner, Georgios Frangulis, while thanking her support team.

“Thank you to my boyfriend. Hopefully soon I’ll call you something else, right?”

@stansportau

Time to put a ring on it?! 💍😂 No pressure at all from Aryna Sabalenka 🤣 ↳ Brisbane International. Every Match. Live & On Demand on Stan Sport. #StanSportAU #BrisbaneInternational

♬ original sound – Stan Sport – Stan Sport

While Aryna has not publicly confirmed an engagement, the ring has fueled speculation. 

Advertisement

Aryna has been in a relationship with Georgios Frangulis since 2024, and fans have followed their relationship closely on social media.

The tennis star often shares photos of the pair travelling the world together, and she’s also spoken about how happy he makes her.

“There was a really tough period where I was really happy to have him by my side, always cheering me up, always making sure that we are doing some fun stuff,” Aryna told People magazine in September 2024. 

“But I make sure I kind of forget about tennis and focus on the good things and enjoy my life. Even when things are going wrong in my career. So yeah, he was my biggest support and yeah, really happy to have him by my side.”

Advertisement

Fans are continuing to watch Aryna’s social media channels for any further clues about an engagement, eager to see if the tennis star is preparing for a new chapter off the court.

(Credit: Getty)
Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke
Senior Content Producer Charlotte Knoke Senior Content Producer

Charlotte Knoke is a Senior Content Producer working across Woman’s Day and TV WEEK at Are Media. She writes about all things entertainment and lifestyle and has a keen interest in pop culture, royals, fashion, books, travel and women’s sport. Charlotte graduated from the University of Technology Sydney in 2023 with a Bachelor of Communication where she majored in Public Communication and minored in Social and Political Sciences. She has previously worked at a wide variety of companies including Netball Australia, Booktopia, Sportsgirl and Women’s Sport Australia. In her current role, Charlotte particularly enjoys writing about the latest TV shows, celebrity news, fashion picks, must-read books, shopping content and news about both the British and international royal families.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement