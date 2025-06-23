MasterChef judge Andy Allen is hoping to welcome some little chefs into his life soon!
The 37-year-old told The Daily Telegraph over the weekend that his wife, Alex Davey, is the most important person in his life and he’s hoping they’ll be able to start their own family soon.
“My family and my wife [are very important]. I’m hoping one day I’ll have a family of my own with Alex, which will be nice,” he told the publication.
The couple met at a party not long after Andy won MasterChef in 2012.
“When we met, she had no idea who I was,” Andy told TV WEEK in 2020. “We were both at a party just after I won and a few people were talking about it. She kept saying, ‘You won MasterChef?’ She thought it was a joke.”
Andy didn’t stop thinking about Alex and when their paths crossed again a few years later, Andy made his move.
Four years later, Andy popped the question while the couple were holidaying in New Zealand.
“I drove down to what I was told was a nice secluded beach,” Andy explained. “But when we got there, there were more than 300 people on the beach, and the only free spot I could find was next to a couple of 16-year-olds violently pashing. It was the least romantic spot ever!”
They walked towards a nearby headland to avoid the pashing teenagers and Andy got down on one knee.
“She was so shocked, she basically collapsed on my shoulder,” Andy recalled. “I pretty much had to ask her if it was a ‘yes’. She was very shocked.”
The pair tied the knot Terrara House in southern New South Wales in October 2022, before returning to New Zealand for their honeymoon.
Taking on the role as a judge on MasterChef in 2020 has meant the couple has experienced their fair share of challenges.
“Alex is in Sydney and I’m in Melbourne for filming, so we had to talk about how we would make long distance work,” Andy told TV WEEK in 2020. “But we were both so excited about the opportunity that we knew we could get through anything together.”
Luckily, Andy received a bit of advice from former MasterChef judge Matt Preston about how to juggle the MasterChef schedule and his personal life.
“We met up earlier in the year and he said I have to make time for my relationship,” Andy told TV Week in 2020.
“He said it can be hard with filming, and to make sure I set aside days to have a long weekend with Alex and time away from the set.”