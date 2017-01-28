On Thursday, Mischa Barton was transported to hospital after police were called to her West Hollywood home.

After being alerted about a jumper or possible overdose, law enforcement and firefighters arrived at Mischa’s home at around 7:15am to find a bizarre scene before them. TMZ have reported that the 31-year-old star was found by neighbours hanging over her backyard fence as she babbled incoherently about her mum being a witch, the world shattering and Ziggy Stardust, which is the name of her dog.

At one point, it is alleged that she fell backward off the fence as she began to yell, "Oh my God, it's over! I feel it, and it's angry!" It has been reported that the American Beach House star was wearing just a shirt and tie at the time of the incident. Sergeant Duncan of the L.A. County Sheriff Department's West Hollywood station says, "The female was making incoherent statements. Soon after deputies arrived, the female voluntarily was transported by Los Angeles County Fire to a nearby hospital."

The British-American actress celebrated her 31st birthday in Los Angeles with friends just two days ago. According to People, a party attendee said that she “seemed like she was having a great time.” This isn’t the first mental health episode the star has been connected to. In July 2009, Mischa was placed under a ‘5150’ involuntary psychiatric hold for two weeks after seeking medical attention for a tooth infection. The star, who is perhaps most well known for her portrayal of Marissa Cooper on the hit TV show The O.C., spoke with Metro U.K. about the difficulties she’s faced as a result of being a child star.

